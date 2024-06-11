Best Wuthering Waves Changli build

Changli in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star playable character. She is a Sword user with the Fusion Attribute. Changli has an amazing kit, making her one of the best on-field damage dealers in the game. That said, you can also use her as an off-field unit since she can provide some nice buffs to the next character to enter the field.

Without any delay, this article will guide you on how to build Changli in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Best Changli build guide

Best Echoes for Changli

1) Molten Rift

Molten Rift (Image via Kuro Games)

Molten Rift is the best Echo set option for Changli in Wuthering Waves. The 2-pc set increases the Resonator’s Fusion DMG by 10%. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set provides another 30% Fusion DMG bonus for 15 seconds after the character uses their Resonance Skill. Thus, one can earn up to 40% Fusion DMG bonus, which is pretty huge.

2) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is a good Echo set for Changli for a support role. The 2-pc set provides a decent amount of Energy Regen and the full 5-pc set increases the ATK% of the next Resonator to enter the field, which works nicely with Changli’s Outro Skill buff.

3) 2-pc Molten Rift + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Molten Rift and Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

A 2-pc + 2-pc combo of the Molten Rift and Lingering Tunes sets is also a viable option if you don’t have a full set of Molten Rift. Using this combo will provide 10% Fusion DMG and ATK bonuses to Changli. Additionally, it will allow you to use the Echo with good stats in the final slot.

Prioritize the following Echo main stats for Changli:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Fusion DMG

COST3: Fusion DMG

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

Here are the best Echo sub-stats for Changli:

Crit Rate Crit DMG ATK% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus Energy Regen

Best Changli Echo skill

Inferno Rider and Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Here’s a list of the best Echo skills for Changli in Wuthering Waves:

Inferno Rider

Impermanence Heron

Inferno Rider is the best Echo skill for a main DPS Changli. Upon using the Echo skill, the Resonator transforms into Inferno Rider to deliver multiple attacks on the enemy, dealing Fusion damage, and the equipping character’s Fusion DMG and Basic ATK DMG increase by 12% for 15 seconds.

On the other hand, if you want to use Changli as a sub-DPS unit, Impermanence Heron is a better option since it helps restore Resonance Energy and buffs the DMG of the next character to enter the field.

Changli Forte priority

Changli's Forte Circuit (Image via Kuro Games)

Prioritize Changli's Forte in the following order:

Forte Circuit > Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Changli's Forte Circuit is the most important part of her kit, followed by Resonance Liberation (ultimate) and Resonance Skill (skill).

Also read: How to play Changli in Wuthering Waves

Best Changli weapons

1) Blazing Brilliance

Blazing Brilliance (Image via Kuro Games)

Blazing Brilliance is a 5-star Sword and Changli's signature weapon. It provides a decent amount of Crit DMG from its second stat. Additionally, the equipping Resonator gains an ATK% and Resonance Skill DMG bonuses from the passive.

2) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis (Image via Kuro Games)

Emerald of Genesis is a good 5-star alternative for Changli. It provides a lot of Crit Rate and buffs the ATK, while also providing some Energy Regen from the passive.

3) Commando of Conviction

Commando of Conviction (Image via Kuro Games)

Commando of Conviction is a good 4-star Sword for Changli. It provides a lot of ATK% from both its second stat and passive.

4) Lunar Cutter

Lunar Cutter (Image via Kuro Games)

Lunar Cutter is another good 4-star weapon for Changli. Similar to the previous entry, it also provides a lot of ATK% from its secondary stat and passive skill.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Changli Companion Story

Best Changli teams

Best teams for Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Changli in Wuthering Waves:

Changli + Yinlin + Verina

Changli + Chixia + Baizhi

Encore + Changli + Verina

Ideally, you'd want to use Changli as the main DPS with Yinlin and Verina. You can also use Baizhi if you don't have Verina. Lastly, you can pair Changli with Encore and a healer support.

