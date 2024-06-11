Wuthering Waves Changli Echoes guide

Changli is one of the two upcoming Resonators in the Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 update. The advisor to the Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi, Changli is speculated to be a powerful 5-star Fusion Main DPS that can do an immense amount of damage with her Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation.

This article attempts to list out the best Echoes you can use on Changli in Wuthering Waves and farm them ahead of her release in Version 1.1.

Note: This article has certain information based on leaks and is subject to change.

Best Echoes for Changli in Wuthering Waves

1) Molten Rift

Molten Rift Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Inferno Rider

Inferno Rider Key stats: Fusion DMG Bonus, Crit%, Crit DMG, and ATK %

Trending

Molten Rift is the best Echo for Changli in Wuthering Waves. It buffs her Fusion DMG and amplifies it once you acquire a 5-pc. Since Changli is rumored to be a Main DPS Resonator, Molten Rift is easily the best choice for players looking to get Changli.

A 4-3-3-1-1 Echo set is usually recommended for Changli's Echo builds but a 4-4-1-1-1 Echo set also works if you have a 4-cost echo with great stats.

2) 2-pc Molten Rift + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Molten Rift and Lingering Tunes Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Inferno Rider

Inferno Rider Key stats: Fusion DMG Bonus, Crit%, Crit DMG, and ATK %

If players struggle to get good stats on their Molten Rift echoes or do not have enough of them, a 2-pc Molten Rift and 2-pc Lingering Tunes is a solid option. This ensures Changli receives flat bonuses for Fusion DMG and ATK % as well.

However, make sure to equip Inferno Rider instead of Mech Abomination as your primary Echo, as using it boosts Changli's Fusion DMG and Basic Attack DMG. The Inferno Rider echo skill also provides a good amount of damage and its Riding Mode is very useful for exploration.

3) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes Echoes and Mech Abomination (Image via Kuro Games)

A Lingering Tunes 5-pc is the third-best Echo option for Changli. While it is not as good as the previous two, it still does a decent job at buffing Changli's damage output while remaining a viable alternative if you really struggle to get Molten Rift Echoes with good stats.

Main Echo: Mech Abomination

Mech Abomination Key stats: Fusion DMG Bonus, Crit%, Crit DMG, and ATK %

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles: