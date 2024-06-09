Wuthering Waves Lingering Tunes Echo locations and farming route

The Lingering Tunes Echo in Wuthering Waves is an extremely interesting one as it is one of the three Echoes that doesn't buff the damage of any attribute. Instead, it focuses on giving a flat attack bonus, making it a universal choice on any Main DPS in the game. However, this is its downfall as well since many Main DPS prefer to run a 5-set of their respective attribute's Echo.

Nevertheless, Lingering Tunes is a solid option for a 2-set combined with other 2-sets to create strong damage bonuses. This article provides a simple guide to farm 3-cost Lingering Tune echoes and the best spots to find them as well.

Wuthering Waves Lingering Tunes Echo locations guide

Lingyang, Calcharo, and Danjin are good users of Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Lingering Tunes Echo in Wuthering Waves is best used on Main DPS characters like Calcharo, Danjin, and Lingyang. It is a good option for players who struggle to get 5-sets for Echoes like Void Thunder, Sierra Gale, Sun-Sinking Eclipse, or Molten Rift. The Lingering Tunes Echo provides the following Sonata Effect:

Trending

2-set: ATK +10%

ATK +10% 5-set: While on the field, ATK increases by 5% every 1.5s. This effect stacks up to 4 stacks. Outro Skill DMG +60%

That said, three Elite Tacet Discords drop 3-cost Lingering Tunes echoes. These include:

Chasm Guardian

Flautist

Spearback

1) Chasm Guardian

Chasm Guardian is an Elite Tacet Discord that is primarily found in the Norfall Barrens and Desorock Highland. The following locations are great spots to find this TD to farm Lingering Tunes echoes.

Location #1

Chasm Guardian #1 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Chasm Guardian can be found outside the Thundering Mephis boss fight in the Withering Frontline. You can find a Phantom Rocksteady Guardian in this location as well.

Location #2

Chasm Guardian #2 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Chasm Guardian is closeby to the first location mentioned. Walk upwards for a few seconds to find this Chasm Guardian flanked by other Tacet Discords.

Location #3

Chasm Guardian #3 in Desorock Highland (Image via Kuro Games)

This Chasm Guardian can be found across the water body from the second location. Swim over to the other side of the Withering Frontline to defeat this Chasm Guardian.

Location #4

Chasm Guardian #4 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

This Chasm Guardian can be found by going east from the Norfall Barrens resonance beacon below the Suspended Ruins. Reach the edge of this island to find the Chasm Guardian along with other Tacet Discords.

Location #5

Chasm Guardian #5 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

You can teleport to the northern Suspended Ruins resonance beacon and go right to find this Chasm Guardian. A Tambourinist and a few other Tacet Discords are present too.

2) Flautist

Flautist is an Elite Tacet Discord abundantly found in the Norfall Barrens. This TD is usually surrounded by a mob of weaker Tacet Discords.

Location #1

Flautist #1 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Flautist can be found after teleporting to the Norfall Barrens resonance beacon. Go up a little bit to find this Flautist along with other Tacet Discords.

Location #2 and #3

Flautist #2 and #3 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

The second and third Flautists can be found by going downwards from the resonance beacon. You can find the first one on the road while the second one can be spotted near the shore of this island.

Location #4

Flautist #4 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

This Flautist can be found in the same spot as the fourth Chasm Guardian previously mentioned in the article.

Location #5

Flautist #5 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance beacon on the island closest to the Dreamless boss fight. You can find this Flautist by heading upwards from the beacon.

3) Spearback

Spearback is an Elite Tacet Discord found in almost every region. However, Wuming Bay and Dim Forest are the easiest spots to find this Tacet Discord.

Location #1

Spearback #1 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Hermit Settlement resonance beacon and head east to find this Spearback.

Location #2

Spearback #2 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

This Spearback can be found by going south from the Distribution Center resonance beacon.

Location #3

Spearback #1 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Drop down from the Thorny Passage resonance beacon to find a Spearback and a Hoochief Cyclone.

Location #4

Spearback #3 in Wuming Bay/Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

Go upwards from the Distribution Center and climb the mountain to find this Spearback.

Location #5

Spearback #2 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

Continue forward from the third location to find two Spearbacks near the river bank.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback