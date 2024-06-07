How to get Do You Believe in Light trophy in Wuthering Waves

Do You Believe in Light in Wuthering Waves is a trophy that rewards 20 Astrites once you complete the requirements. However, the requirements are very vague in the trophy description and can confuse players. This trophy is under the Echo Collection category and getting all the trophies in the section rewards you with a Sigil to beautify your profile.

This article gives a simple guide to getting the Do You Believe in Light trophy and can save you a lot of time from needless exploration.

Wuthering Waves Do You Believe in Light trophy guide

Defeat the Phantom Rocksteady Guardian (Image via Kuro Games)

The Do You Believe in Light trophy in Wuthering Waves has a description that goes like this:

"What on earth is that twinkling thing..."

This is sure to confuse many players as there are a lot of shiny things in this game. However, the key to getting this trophy is to defeat a Phantom Tacet Discord and absorb its Echo. These special TDs drop a rare kind of echo that gives them an alternative skin. While most Overlord TDs have a Phantom Echo, they need to be bought from the shop and cost a lot of currencies. However, Overlord Phantom Echoes do not unlock this trophy.

The two Phantom TDs in the overworld are the Hoartoise and the Rocksteady Guardian. Defeating either should allow you to get this trophy but it is currently bugged as I had absorbed two Phantom Hoartoises and still didn't get the trophy.

Locations of Phantom Rocksteady Guardian (Image via Kuro Games)

Therefore, fighting and defeating the Phantom Rocksteady Guardian is the only way to unlock this trophy in Version 1.0. Whether this is the intended enemy to defeat or if the Phantom Hoartoise interaction is bugged remains unknown. That said, you can find the Phantom Rocksteady Guardian in Wuming Bay or Desorock Highland.

Once you defeat this TD, it is guaranteed to drop an Echo. Absorb it to unlock the Phantom Rocksteady Guardian Echo and the Do You Believe in Light trophy in Wuthering Waves

