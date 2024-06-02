Wuthering Waves reveals 7 new fan-requested features and changes coming in 1.0 and 1.1 update

The Wuthering Waves developer team posted an important blog post highlighting the issues with Version 1.0 and the future optimizations for these problems. The blog has given a first glance at what to expect from the Version 1.1 update. Various compensation rewards will be given out in the near future. Some important bug fixes have also been addressed by Kuro Games.

This article will provide a brief rundown on the important points announced by Kuro Games as Wuthering Waves continues to grow in popularity.

7 new features and changes coming to Wuthering Waves

1) Echo development experience

Upgrading echoes take a long time at the moment (Image via Kuro Games)

The Echo system in Wuthering Waves is a very unique and exciting feature that makes the game stand out from its competitors. However, the consensus among the players right now is that it's quite grindy. Due to these concerns, Kuro Games will introduce the following features to combat this problem:

Trending

A limited-time Echo material double yield event named Chord Cleansing will come in 1.0

Shell Credit costs of Echo development to be lowered in 1.1

Removal of reward cutscene for Tacet Fields in 1.1

Yield of Echoes and Echo development materials will be increased from 1.1

A new system named Waveplates storage will arrive in future updates

2) Echo recycling system errors

Echo recycling system had major issues (Image via Kuro Games)

The Echo recycling system had a couple of issues on May 29, 2024. The Shell Credits that players received after recycling an Echo were not indicative of the correct amount and everyone was compensated immediately. However, further compensation of 1,000,000 Shell Credit will be provided to players.

The distribution time of this reward is at 23:59 on June 10, 2024 (UTC+8), and having a character created along with the mailbox function being unlocked before 10:00 on May 30, 2024 (UTC+8) will make you eligible to collect this compensation. It will expire at 05:59 on July 3, 2024 (UTC+8).

Apart from this compensation, a total of 20 Crystal Solvents will be handed out to players due to their poor experience with the Echo system. This compensation will be distributed at 10:00 on June 3, 2024 (UTC+8), as long as you have the mail function unlocked. The compensation will be available till 05:59 on June 28, 2024 (UTC+8).

3) Verdant Summit localization issues

Verdant Summit (Image via Kuro Games)

The Verdant Summit weapon faced heavy backlash due to its description being mistranslated in the game's Japanese language client. This led to extreme disappointment from the Japanese community and widespread scrutiny of Kuro Games' poor localization.

Due to this major error, a compensation of 5 Forging Tides will be given to all players. It will be available at 10:00 on June 3, 2024 (UTC+8) and can be collected if you have the mail function unlocked. The compensation will expire at 05:59 on June 28, 2024 (UTC+8).

4) Version events

Overdash Club is a lackluster event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Overdash Club is one of the events in Version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves. Although a small event, it gives very minimal rewards, leading to poor feedback from players. Due to this, Kuro Games will be introducing another event in 1.0 called Wuthering Exploration, which will offer new rewards and content. You can find the event's duration along with the available rewards below:

13-06-2024 at 10:00 to 27-06-2024 at 03:59 (server time)

Astrites x800

Morphable Elite Class Echo I and Morphable Elite Class Echo II

Premium Tuner and Premium Sealed Tube

5) Version update timeline

Yinlin will be the second featured 5-star Resonator (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 1.0 of Wuthering Waves will end on June 28, 2024, at 05:59 (UTC+8). This will mean that future content in Version 1.0 will be released at an earlier date, starting with Yinlin's Resonator Convene Event, Companion Story, and the Alloy Smelt limited-time challenge event on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8).

Other features and spin-off events that will be introduced in Version 1.0 will be pushed for an advanced release as well. After Version 1.0 ends, a server downtime will be done before the release of release Version 1.1, named Thaw of Eons. This update will introduce a new area called Mt. Firmament, along with two new Resonators: Changli and Jinshi. A new boss called Jué will also be introduced.

Due to these changes in the version schedule, a compensation of 10 Radiant Tides will be given to players at 10:00 on June 3, 2024 (UTC+8). Having the mailbox system unlocked will allow you to collect these rewards. Make sure to obtain them before 05:59 on June 28, 2024 (UTC+8).

6) Optimization of combat and control

Combat and controls will be improved (Image via Kuro Games)

There have been various concerns over the poor autoaiming and controls of the game. Key remapping and the game feel design have also been subpar currently. Here are the following fixes and features rolled out by Kuro Games:

i) Autoaiming and Camera Performance

Combat Camera Correction setting will be disabled by default on PC. Default values and ranges of combat camera settings have been adjusted

ii) Bosses exiting combat state

Aggro range of Thundering Mephis, Lampylumen Myriad, Crownless, and Impermanence Heron have been adjusted to prevent them from leaving the combat state abnormally. A Disengagement Warning feature will be introduced in future updates

iii) Ghost touch issue on mobile

New updates have ensured the expansion of the anti-ghost touch area around the buttons

Further optimization for mobile users will be done in future versions.

iv) Custom Keybinding setting

The requirement to unlock this setting will be lowered to Union Level 2 in Version 1.1

A new tutorial for this particular feature will be introduced as well

v) Controller optimization

In Version 1.1, the controller shortcut of Open Chat will be remapped as Open Map and the Y-Axis can be inverted

Controller mode on mobile will be supported in future versions

vi) Game feel design changes

Future versions will improve the game feel design and the overall combat experience.

7) Other content and bug fixes

Important audio issues have been fixed (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has had a host of bugs that have constantly been fixed. Some more bug issues that have been addressed are listed below:

i) No purchase limits for store items leading to accidental purchases

New updates have added a Weekly Purchase Limit for particular items in the store to prevent this issue

ii) Audio bugs

Missing sound effects and loud ambient sounds were addressed in recent updates and fixed. Further optimization of the game's audio will be done.

iii) Game crashes and performance issues

Recent updates have fixed unstable game performance and constant crashing to ensure smoother gameplay

iv) Depths of Illusive Realm event changes

Due to various feedback, Version 1.1 will have more improvements to this event including new buffs, mechanics, and Resonators.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback