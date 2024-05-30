Wuthering Waves developer faces backlash over misleading translations and poor localization

Wuthering Waves has not had the smoothest release, with the latest gacha RPG plagued by various bugs since its launch on May 23, 2024. A recent update in the game's Japanese community has found a major mistranslation that has caused an uproar among some players, who have even threatened to sue Kuro Games and report it to the Consumer Affairs Agency Department.

Needless to say, the community appears disappointed with Kuro's subpar rollout of the new gacha game and this new issue doesn't make things easier for them. Read on more to know about the crux of the issue and what it is all about.

Wuthering Waves developer fixes weapon description after fans fall victim to misleading translation

Wuthering Waves has had a host of errors concerning translation, especially while doing quests. However, these are not as severe as the recent error that came into the spotlight.

The description of Jiyan's signature weapon Verdant Summit had a major mistranslation in the Japanese version of the game. This made the Japanese players waste a lot of money due to the weapon description misleading them, which understandably upset the community.

To understand the translation error and the difference, here is the comparison between the misleading and actual translation for the Verdant Summit:

Mistranslated description: Increases the DMG Bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. Every time Intro Skill or Resonance Skill is cast, increases Heavy Attack DMG Bonus by 24%, stacking up to 2 time(s). This effect lasts for 14s.

is cast, increases Heavy Attack DMG Bonus by 24%, stacking up to 2 time(s). This effect lasts for 14s. Correct description: Increases the DMG Bonus of all Resonance Attributes by 12%. Every time Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, increases Heavy Attack DMG Bonus by 24%, stacking up to 2 time(s). This effect lasts for 14s.

This is a big deal as there is a difference between the weapon activating during a Resonance Skill or a Resonance Liberation. Since the game is heavily focused on combat, every buff matters, and it is important to get the maximum value out of the weapons and the Resonators.

The rest of the world also chimed in and backed the Japanese community, while criticizing Kuro Games for its poor handling of the game. Kuro Games responded by compensating players with a single pull, which did not satisfy them.

Localization issues with Wuthering Waves

This is not the only major instance where Wuthering Waves has had issues with translating the game to other language clients. In the Reddit post mentioned above, numerous comments point to issues similar to the Verdant Summit mistranslation.

Here are some of the most prominent ones that have been pointed out:

Comment byu/styxinghalos from discussion inWutheringWaves Expand Post

This comment by a fan highlights further problems with the translation of things related to Jiyan's kit. Jiyan's ultimate Emerald Storm: Prelude has been mistranslated into Emerald Storm: Prologue, causing this player to assume they were two different things.

Comment byu/styxinghalos from discussion inWutheringWaves Expand Post

A follow-up to the comment mentioned above points out a translation error in Mortefi's Resonance Skill being called Fury Fudge instead of Fury Fugue in one instance. While it is not a game-changing error, it does speak about the general state of the text issues that the game is currently facing.

Comment byu/styxinghalos from discussion inWutheringWaves Expand Post

The top comment on the Reddit post has a fan simply stating that the skills shouldn't have overly complicated names. This is a valid point and could have led to far fewer translation errors in other language clients.

Ultimately, this is a poor look for Kuro Games and the general consensus over Wuthering Waves will not improve as long as such issues remain prevalent in the title. While the game still has plenty of potential and is fairly unique in the gacha genre, it is noticeably unpolished and will require some time to bring it to a universally enjoyable level.

