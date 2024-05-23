How to counterattack in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves’ combat is undoubtedly fast-paced. The developer Kuro Games has made it so that it rewards those who can react quickly to the enemy’s attack. With proper reflexes, you can also launch a counterattack to stagger an aggressive target who can otherwise obliterate your entire team.

More often than not, monsters in Solaris-3 can launch consecutive attacks against which dodging might not ensure the safest action. Instead, you would want to break their sequence to get the damage window.

Here is a complete guide that will help you execute counterattacks in Wuthering Waves.

How to counterattack and parry in Wuthering Waves

Hit the target with the Weakness Halo to launch a counterattack (Image via Youtube/ Wallensteins Ch. and Kuro Games)

Learning the ins and outs of counterattack will help you win more battles, especially in the co-op mode of Wuthering Waves, where you might not have access to sustainer characters. So, if the enemy attacks, parry to escape the impending doom. Here is how the mechanics work:

Sometimes enemies can activate certain moves that are accompanied by a circular ring of light around them. This is a chance for you to launch a counterattack.

When you see the Weakness Halo, hit your left-click or launch any attack in time to execute a parry.

There’s always a slim chance of missing your shot, so use the lock-in feature. Glue onto the target and hit them at the right time to unleash a counterattack. This will immediately stop their next attack, giving you a small chance to deal damage.

Make sure to keep an eye on their stagger meter (the white bar underneath their health), which will deplete with every parry. They should be staggered eventually, giving you the perfect DPS phase. Make use of your characters in Wuthering Waves to deal maximum damage during the downtime.

The game provides a discreet counterattack tutorial in the early phase to ensure that you are well-prepared for more intense battles going forward. It takes you multiple tries to get the timing right, but you should be able to execute perfect parries with consistent practice.

Taoqi is the only character with a special parry (Image via Kuro Games)

We recommend perfecting the counterattack on smaller enemies before moving on to bigger bosses. Something to note here is that Taoqii, a 4-star Broadblade user, has access to a special parry that activates automatically when she is attacked during Rocksteady Defense or while casting her Resonance Skill.

