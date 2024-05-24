Wuthering Waves Yinlin banner release date, time and countdown timer

The Yinlin banner in Wuthering Waves will bring one of the most anticipated characters to the game during Patch 1.0's second half. The red-haired resonator hailing from Jinzhou has piqued the interest of many Rovers, and you might be looking forward to obtaining her when she takes the stage. Yinlin will fill the slot of a sub DPS and can even work as an onfield damage dealer if needed.

Keep reading if the redheaded puppetmaster has caught your attention to find out when her banner will drop in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin banner release date and countdown

The Yinlin banner will debut on June 13, 2024, at 10 AM server time, marking the start of Phase 2 in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 patch update. Yinlin will be the game's second limited 5-star and her banner will end on July 2, 2024, at the end of the version.

The event convenes will go live simultaneously across all servers, so here is a list of the release time across several major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 3 AM

: 3 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6:00 AM

6:00 AM Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): 10 AM

10 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 PM

12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 PM

3:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): 7 PM

7 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 8 PM

You can check out the countdown below to get a better understanding of when it will be released in your region.

The Character and Weapon Event Convenes should commence once this timer hits zero unless Kuro Games decides to delay or reschedule.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin Banner details and 4-stars

Character Convene details (Image via Kuro Games)

Yinlin will debut alongside some powerful friends and her best-in-slot weapon. Below, you can find a list of the 4-star characters who will be featured alongside her in her debut convene.

4-star characters

Aalto (Aero, Pistols)

(Aero, Pistols) Taoqi (Havoc, Broadblade)

(Havoc, Broadblade) Yuanwu (Electro, Gauntlets)

Weapon Convene details (Image via Kuro Games)

Weapon Event Convene

Puppetmaster : Rectifier (5-star)

: Rectifier (5-star) Cadenza: Pistols (4-star)

Pistols (4-star) Lunar Cutter: Sword (4-star)

Sword (4-star) Jinzhou Keeper: Rectifier (4-star)

Yinlin banner will mark the release of the second limited-time character and will last for around three weeks, similar to the Character Event Convene for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves. The second update of version 1.1 will be released shortly after her banner ends, bringing a new pair of characters to take the stage.

