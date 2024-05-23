Aalto in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Aero attribute. He is an elusive entity who excels at gathering intelligence and works for the Black Shores organization alongside Encore. In the game, Aalto uses a Pistol as his weapon of choice and primarily works as a support unit. His capabilities include boosting Aero damage, buffing Pistol users, and summoning taunts to distract opponents.

For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article lists all the ascension materials for Aalto in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Aalto ascension materials

In order to level up Aalto to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:

Rank Materials Required Shell Credits Rank 1 (Level 20) 4x LF Howler Core 5000 Rank 2 (Level 40) 4x MF Howler Core, 3x Roaring Rock Fist, 4x Wintry Bell 10,000 Rank 3 (Level 50) 8x MF Howler Core, 6x Roaring Rock Fist, 8x Wintry Bell 15,000 Rank 4 (Level 60) 4x HF Howler Core, 9x Roaring Rock Fist, 12x Wintry Bell 20,000 Rank 5 (Level 70) 8x HF Howler Core, 12x Roaring Rock Fist, 16x Wintry Bell 40,000 Rank 6 (Level 80) 4x FF Howler Core, 16x Roaring Rock Fist, 20x Wintry Bell 80,000

Let's take a look at the total amount of all resources needed for Aalto's ascension:

60x Wintry Bell

29x LF Howler Core

40x MF HowlerCore

52x HF Howler Core

61x FF Howler Core

46x Roaring Rock Fist

25x Impure Phlogistons

28x Extracted Phlogistons

55x Refined Phlogistons

67x Flawless Phlogistons

26x Monument Bell

2,200,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Aalto ascension material farming route and locations

Wintry Bell

Wintry Bell in Wuthering Waves are flowers that spawn in the southwest area of Gorges of Spirit region. Players can find one or two flowers at each of the locations indicated on the interactive map above.

To quickly farm these flowers, it is ideal to teleport to the southernmost Resonance Beacon at Gorges of Spirit and begin from there.

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core

Howler Cores, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Howler Cores are drops that can be collected by defeating several types of Tacet Discords in the overworld. They are available in different rarities and players can synthesize the higher rarity cores as needed.

Roaring Rock Fist

Roaring Rock Fist is an in-game material that drops after defeating the Feilian Beringal boss monster. Players will need 46 of these items and can challenge the boss at Dim Forest.

Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons

More information about procuring this material will be added soon.

Monument Bell

Monument Bell (Image via Kuro Games)

Monument Bells are an ascension material that can be procured by defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster. The enemy can be challenged at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.

