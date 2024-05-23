Aalto in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Aero attribute. He is an elusive entity who excels at gathering intelligence and works for the Black Shores organization alongside Encore. In the game, Aalto uses a Pistol as his weapon of choice and primarily works as a support unit. His capabilities include boosting Aero damage, buffing Pistol users, and summoning taunts to distract opponents.
For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article lists all the ascension materials for Aalto in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Aalto ascension materials
In order to level up Aalto to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:
Let's take a look at the total amount of all resources needed for Aalto's ascension:
- 60x Wintry Bell
- 29x LF Howler Core
- 40x MF HowlerCore
- 52x HF Howler Core
- 61x FF Howler Core
- 46x Roaring Rock Fist
- 25x Impure Phlogistons
- 28x Extracted Phlogistons
- 55x Refined Phlogistons
- 67x Flawless Phlogistons
- 26x Monument Bell
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Aalto ascension material farming route and locations
Wintry Bell
Wintry Bell in Wuthering Waves are flowers that spawn in the southwest area of Gorges of Spirit region. Players can find one or two flowers at each of the locations indicated on the interactive map above.
To quickly farm these flowers, it is ideal to teleport to the southernmost Resonance Beacon at Gorges of Spirit and begin from there.
LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core
Howler Cores are drops that can be collected by defeating several types of Tacet Discords in the overworld. They are available in different rarities and players can synthesize the higher rarity cores as needed.
Roaring Rock Fist
Roaring Rock Fist is an in-game material that drops after defeating the Feilian Beringal boss monster. Players will need 46 of these items and can challenge the boss at Dim Forest.
Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons
More information about procuring this material will be added soon.
Monument Bell
Monument Bells are an ascension material that can be procured by defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster. The enemy can be challenged at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.
