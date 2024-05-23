Wuthering Waves stuttering issue: Possible fixes for PC and Mobiles

The Wuthering Waves stuttering issue has affected players globally, and it can be rather annoying at times, hindering the flow of the game. The newest gacha title from Kuro Games was launched globally a few hours back, and it has seen a buggy start. While stuttering and hardware issues are a common relation, it might not be the case for Wuthering Waves, as the server connection plays an important role in this issue.

In this article, we will explain the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue, the reasons behind this frustrating glitch, and also explore some possible methods you can utilize to fix them.

NOTE: The fixes mentioned in this article may not necessarily work for everyone. However, it is worth a shot until officially fixed.

What is the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue?

The stuttering issue in Wuthering Waves is a troublesome glitch that causes the frames to lag extensively in certain instances. Unlike most other cases where stuttering is usually a hardware compatibility and settings issue, the prime culprit here seems to be server overload and high latency in the game.

What causes the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue?

High ping during the stuttering in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves stuttering issue is possibly caused by the game server overloading and your latency to them, in most cases. You will notice that during these stutters, your ping (displayed at the top right corner of your screen) will go up to a very high number, often causing 800 or 900, and will be denoted in red.

The ping goes down within seconds, upon which the stutter also disappears, and your normal gameplay resumes.

When does the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue happen?

Stuttering also happens when entering and exiting cutscenes. (Image via Kuro Games)

Any time the free flow of the game is hindered, for whatever reason, the screen will stutter. The most common scenarios when the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue happens are:

After you exit a cutscene: The game seems to stutter for around two or three seconds before getting back to its normal pace.

The game seems to stutter for around two or three seconds before getting back to its normal pace. Whenever a loading screen is involved: Interacting with a door to go from outdoors to indoors and vice versa would cause the stuttering issue when you exit your loading screen. This is also applicable to the in-game menu sometimes.

Interacting with a door to go from outdoors to indoors and vice versa would cause the stuttering issue when you exit your loading screen. This is also applicable to the in-game menu sometimes. Minimizing the game: Minimizing also causes the stuttering problem in Wuthering Waves, and you will have to wait for a few seconds before the game can return to its normal free flow.

In all these cases, you will notice your ping counter being rather high, which causes the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue.

Possible fixes for the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue

Changing your server can be a potential fix to the stuttering issue in Wuthering Waves. (Image via Kuro Games)

Although the developers have not released an official fix for these, here are some methods that might help fix the stuttering issue in Wuthering Waves:

1) Check your internet connection

First and foremost, check your internet connection. A poor internet connection can easily cause your ping to fluctuate, which can directly cause the ping-related stuttering issue in Wuthering Waves. If your data packets are not being sent or received properly, contact your ISP to resolve the issue.

2) Lower your graphics settings

In some cases, higher graphics settings may cause your device to overheat and that can also cause internal problems, leading to the stuttering issue. Try lowering and optimizing your settings in Wuthering Waves and see if the problem persists.

3) Change your server in Wuthering Waves

If your stuttering issue is still not fixed, as a last resort you can try changing your server and migrate to a newer one, preferably whichever is the closest region to you.

Although Wuthering Waves is cross-platform, it should be noted that your progress will not be transferred to the new server, and you will have to start your journey anew in Solaris-3 all over again.

These are some changes that might help fix the Wuthering Waves stuttering issue. Hopefully, Kuro Games will put in a hotfix or a patch to tackle this issue soon enough.

