Best Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Yinlin in Wuthering Waves is an amazing 5-star Electro character. She can deal a ton of damage, especially against multiple enemies, while also providing amazing buffs for the next character in rotation, allowing her to function as both an on-field and off-field DPS unit.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to build Yinlin in Wuthering Waves, including her best Echo sets, lead Echo ability, stats, weapons, and team comps.

Best build for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Yinlin

1) 5-pc Void Thunder

Void Thunder (Image via Kuro Games)

The 5-pc Void Thunder set will always be the best Echo set for Yinlin for every role. The 2-pc provides a 10% Electro DMG bonus. The equipping character also gets another 30% Electro DMG boost from its full 5-pc set after using a Heavy ATK or Resonance Skill.

Trending

2) 5-pc Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

The Lingering Tunes set is a decent alternative for a main DPS Yinlin build. The complete 5-pc provides a ton of ATK bonus and a huge Outro Skill DMG bonus.

3) 2-pc Void Thunder + 2-pc Lingering Tunes

Void Thunder and Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also use a combo of 2-pc Void Thunder and 2-pc Lingering Tunes. This way, you can gain a 10% bonus on both Electro DMG and ATK. This combo is also a good option for a sub-DPS build.

4) 5-pc Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

The 5-pc Moonlit Clouds is another decent alternative for a more support role Yinlin. This will cost her a personal DPS loss, but she will gain more Energy Regen and provide more ATK buffs to the next Resonator that will enter the field.

Prioritize the following main stats on Yinlin’s Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate/DMG

COST3: Electro DMG or ATK%

COST3: Electro DMG or ATK%

COST1: ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, focus on the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Skill DMG Liberation DMG Energy

Main Echo skill

Thundering Mephis and Tempest Mephis (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the best main Echo skill options for Yinlin:

Thundering Mephis Tempest Mephis Violet-feathered Heron Mech Abomination

Thundering Mephis and Tempest Mephis will generally be Yinlin’s best lead Echo. Alternatively, you can use the Violet-feathered Heron for a support role and Mech Abomination for a DPS role.

Yinlin Forte priority

Prioritize Yinlin’s Forte in the following order:

Forte Circuit > Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Basic ATK > Intro Skill

Yinlin’s Forte Circuit is her main source of damage, so prioritizing it is highly recommended, followed by Resonance Liberation and then Resonance Skill.

Best weapons for Yinlin

1) Stringmaster

Stringmaster (Image via Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is a 5-star limited Rectifier and Yinlin’s signature weapon. Naturally, it is her best option in the game. It has a Crit Rate second stat bonus, making it easier to build her. Furthermore, the weapon’s passive provides a lot of DMG and ATK% bonuses, which is good for her overall damage output, both on-field and off-field.

2) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples (Image via Kuro Games)

Cosmic Ripples is a good 5-star alternative for Yinlin. It provides a ton of ATK% and increases Energy regeneration by a decent amount. However, you must focus more on Crit Rate stats on your Echoes.

3) Augment

Augment (Image via Kuro Games)

Augment is the best 4-star weapon for Yinlin. It provides a Crit Rate bonus from its secondary stat and a lot of ATK from its passive. However, it is a Battle Pass weapon so it might not be accessible to everyone.

4) Jinzhou Keeper

Jinzhou Keeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinzhou Keeper is a decent 4-star Rectifier for Yinlin. It provides a lot of ATK and HP bonuses from its secondary stat and passive.

Best teams for Yinlin

Yinlin, Sanhua, and Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:

Yinlin + Sanhua + Verina

Yinlin + Taoqi + Baizhi

Calcharo + Yinlin + Verina

Yinlin can be used as both on-field and off-field DPS unit. Rovers can use her in whatever role they like.

Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback