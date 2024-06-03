Best Battle Pass weapons in Wuthering Waves, ranked

Wuthering Waves features a Battle Pass with one free and two premium versions. Purchasing the premium versions will offer a Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest at Level 30. You can use this 4-star weapon chest to choose one out of five options the Battle Pass has to offer. Naturally, many players will be curious about the best weapon they can select from this weapon chest.

This article ranks all the Wuthering Waves Battle Pass weapons available in the Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest and will discuss why they are placed in their respective rankings.

All Battle Pass weapons from Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest ranked in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves battle pass weapons tier list (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned earlier, a Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest can be obtained by unlocking Level 30 in the Pioneer Podcast. It is worth noting that players need to purchase the Insider's Channel or Connoisseur Channel, premium versions of Wuthering Waves' Battle Pass.

5) Thunderbolt

Not a great option to pick right now (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 31 (387)

ATK: 8.1 (36.4%)

The Thunderbolt is an ATK-based Pistol with a passive effect that increases the wielder's Resonance Skill DMG in Wuthering Waves. It can be triggered every one second and the skill DMG buff can be stacked up to three times. There are many options to pick from the Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest, but the Thunderbolt isn't one of them right now.

It currently does not have synergy with any of the characters from the current roster. Thus, it cannot be ranked higher until new characters are released who can benefit from it.

4) Lumingloss

Reliable but average sword weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 31 (387)

ATK: 8.1 (36.4%)

The Lumingloss is an ATK-based sword that you can choose from the Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest in Wuthering Waves. Its passive can increase the wielder's Basic Attack DMG or Heavy Attack DMG after casting Resonance Skill. All sword resonators in the current roster can have 100% uptime on this passive.

What holds the Lumingloss back is its own ATK secondary stats. While it is nice to have, DPS and Sub-DPS units would prefer CRIT weapons. The same goes for hybrids or supports like Sanhua and Yangyang who would get more value from an ER sword.

3) Stonard

Niche CRIT weapon for Rectifier users (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

You can always pick the Stonard, a 4-star CRIT Gauntlet from the Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest. It has the same base stats and CRIT secondary stats as some of the other Battle Pass weapons. The weapon's passive increases the wielder's ultimate damage when they cast Resonance Skill in Wuthering Waves.

While you can equip this on both Lingyang and Yuanwu, the former can reap more benefits. Lingyang is a 5-star hypercarry who has an ultimate-centric kit and damage, making him a suitable candidate for Stonard who primarily buffs ultimate damage.

2) Augment

A solid option for DPS and Sub-DPS units (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

After the Stringmaster, the Augment is the next best option to have for DPS characters. It is a solid 4-star option from Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest that provides decent ATK and CRIT stats. The weapon's passive will increase the character's ATK after you have cast Resonance Liberation.

The passive and CRIT stats have the highest synergy with Encore who needs to activate her ultimate to deal high damage. Speculations also suggest it will have the same level of compatibility with the upcoming Rectifier Sub-DPS Yinlin in Wuthering Waves.

1) Autumntrace

Incredible option for Broadblade DPS units (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 33 (412)

CRIT-Rate: 4.5 (20.2%)

The Autumntrace is one of the best 4-star options from Pioneer Podcast Weapon Chest. It is a high base stats and CRIT stat weapon, making it suitable for all Broadblade DPS units in Wuthering Waves.

The weapon's passive offers ATK buffs when dealing Basic Attack DMG or Heavy Attack DMG, which can be stacked up to five times and triggered every one second. In the current version, you can equip this weapon on Jiyan and Calcharo as they have a kit that heavily relies on them dealing damage with Basic or Heavy attacks.

