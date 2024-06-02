All Wuthering Waves compensation rewards for June 2024: Free 15 pulls, 20 Crystal solvents, Shell credits and more

Wuthering Waves has officially announced several upcoming changes to the game. The latest information includes optimizations made to enhance a player's gameplay experience, and the addition of various compensation rewards, including free pulls, crystal solvents, and shell credits.

Kuro Games has been paying heed to feedback and distributing tons of freebies to compensate players for the bugs and various other in-game issues that have affected them. The official announcement is an indication of the developer's dedication to making Wuthering Waves a successful gacha title.

In this article, we cover all the compensation rewards offered by Kuro Games for June 2024.

Wuthering Waves compensation rewards for June 2024 officially announced

Kuro Games recently announced that Wuthering Waves has changed the current convene schedule and will be releasing Yinlin's debut banner soon. The developer has addressed all recent issues in the game and has already lined up various changes and QoL optimizations.

In addition, Kuro Games has shown its generosity by revealing all compensation rewards prepared for June 2024. These include:

Crystal Solvents x20

Forging Tides ×5

Radiant Tide ×10

Shell Credits x1,000,000

Below is a brief about how and when these rewards can be claimed by players.

Crystal Solvents

The developers will offer one million Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

Many players have complained about the Echo development experience in Wuthering Waves. The developer has already come up with appropriate changes for the upcoming version 1.1 update and will compensate players with 20 Crystal Solvents (1 Crystal Solvent = 60 Waveplates).

Distribution Time: June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8)

June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8) Eligibility Criteria: Must have unlocked the Mail function.

This compensation reward will be available until 05:59 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2024.

Forging Tides

There is a one-time compensation of five Forging Tides (Image via Kuro Games)

Meanwhile, there was also an issue with the 5-star Broadblade, "Verdant Summit." The weapon description in certain languages was mistranslated, causing an uproar among players who spent real money to obtain this limited 5-star weapon. The developer of Wuthering Waves will compensate all players with five Forging Tides for the localization issue.

Distribution Time: June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8)

June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8) Eligibility Criteria: Must have unlocked the Mail function.

Make sure to collect the compensation reward before it expires at 05:59 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2024.

Radiant Tides

Free Radiant Tides x10 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves update schedule has been modified and Yinlin's debut banner has been rescheduled to drop on June 6, 2024. The developers will compensate players with 10 Radiant Tides to make up for any inconvenience caused by this version timing adjustment.

Distribution Time: June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8)

June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC+8) Eligibility Criteria: Must have unlocked the Mail function.

The reward must be claimed before it expires at 05:59 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2024.

Shell Credits

The developers are offering one million Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

There was an issue with the Echo recycling system providing an incorrect amount of Shell Credits. This created a negative impact on players' gameplay experience. Thus, the developer of Wuthering Waves has decided to compensate everyone in the community with Shell Credit x 1,000,000 on June 10, 2024, at 23:59 (UTC+8). Here is a quick overview of the eligibility criteria:

Has already chosen the desired Rover

Has unlocked Mail function before 10:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2024

This reward will be valid until 05:59 (UTC+8) on July 3, 2024. Players are advised to claim them soon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

