  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Wuthering Waves announces 10 free pulls compensation for rescheduling version duration and events

Wuthering Waves announces 10 free pulls compensation for rescheduling version duration and events

By Dipan Saha
Modified Jun 02, 2024 11:45 GMT
Wuthering Waves compensation
Wuthering Waves offers free 10-pull compensation for accelerated banner schedules (Image via Kuro Games)

As part of its commitment to delivering a polished game with seasonal updates, the Wuthering Waves team at Kuro Games has announced a massive series of changes that are set to reshape the game’s core features and gameplay. This was announced both in-game and via the official website today, June 2, 2024. Of particular note is the giveaway of 10 free pulls as compensation, which comes a short few days after the game handed out a free 5-star selector for similar issues.

Read on to learn more about these changes and the compensation on offer.

Wuthering Waves hands out 10 free pulls as compensation for accelerated banner schedule

also-read-trending Trending

As detailed within the “Wuthering Waves 1.0 Version and Future Adjustment Directions” post, Kuro Games has planned a plethora of changes to the base game, which include the following:

  • Echo Development farming is to be made more accessible, and to cost far fewer resources. Most of these changes are scheduled for version 1.1.
  • The translation error within the current 5-star weapon banner (Verdant Summit) has been acknowledged and corrected - across all localizations.
  • A new event known as the “Wuthering Waves Exploration” will be added. The event begins on June 13, 2024, and ends on June 27, 2024 (03:50 server time). Rewards include 800 Astrites, Echoes, and more.
  • The upcoming 5-star character and weapon banners for Yinlin will be released on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC +8). The release will also include the Companion Story, “Solitary Path”.
  • Version 1.0 is set to end on June 28, 2024, and will be succeeded by version 1.1, which brings with it the 5-star characters Jinhsi and Changli.
  • Additional performance and stability improvements are planned.

Additionally, Kuro Games will offer the following items as compensation for the changes listed above:

  • 1,000,000 Shell Credits
  • 20x Crystal Solvents
  • 5x Forging Tides
  • 10x Radiant Tides

All of the items mentioned above will be distributed to player accounts on June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC +8). The items can be collected until June 28, 2024, at 05:59 (UTC +8).

Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी