Wuthering Waves announces 10 free pulls compensation for rescheduling version duration and events

As part of its commitment to delivering a polished game with seasonal updates, the Wuthering Waves team at Kuro Games has announced a massive series of changes that are set to reshape the game’s core features and gameplay. This was announced both in-game and via the official website today, June 2, 2024. Of particular note is the giveaway of 10 free pulls as compensation, which comes a short few days after the game handed out a free 5-star selector for similar issues.

Read on to learn more about these changes and the compensation on offer.

Wuthering Waves hands out 10 free pulls as compensation for accelerated banner schedule

As detailed within the “Wuthering Waves 1.0 Version and Future Adjustment Directions” post, Kuro Games has planned a plethora of changes to the base game, which include the following:

Echo Development farming is to be made more accessible, and to cost far fewer resources. Most of these changes are scheduled for version 1.1.

The translation error within the current 5-star weapon banner (Verdant Summit) has been acknowledged and corrected - across all localizations.

A new event known as the “Wuthering Waves Exploration” will be added. The event begins on June 13, 2024, and ends on June 27, 2024 (03:50 server time). Rewards include 800 Astrites, Echoes, and more.

The upcoming 5-star character and weapon banners for Yinlin will be released on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC +8). The release will also include the Companion Story, “Solitary Path”.

Version 1.0 is set to end on June 28, 2024, and will be succeeded by version 1.1, which brings with it the 5-star characters Jinhsi and Changli.

Additional performance and stability improvements are planned.

Additionally, Kuro Games will offer the following items as compensation for the changes listed above:

1,000,000 Shell Credits

20x Crystal Solvents

5x Forging Tides

10x Radiant Tides

All of the items mentioned above will be distributed to player accounts on June 3, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC +8). The items can be collected until June 28, 2024, at 05:59 (UTC +8).

