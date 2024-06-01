When does Wuthering Waves shop reset?

Unlike other popular gacha games, the Wuthering Waves shop reset does not take place at the beginning of the month. Many players had already been baffled by the shop not resetting at the beginning of the new month, and that is because Kuro Games has decided to shift away from the norm and reset it at a different time.

In this article, we will discuss when the Wuthering Waves shop resets, and mention the date and time for the new items in the shop.

When will the Wuthering Waves shop reset?

The timer will be mentioned in your shop items (Image via Kuro Games)

According to the in-game timer, the Wuthering Waves shop reset will take place on July 1, 2024, at 8 pm PT / 5 am CET (next day) / 8:30 am IST (next day). The new patch is also supposed to be released at the same time.

Unlike other gacha games where players usually see the items renew on the first day of a month, you must wait till the next patch for this to happen in this title. If you want to check out the timer yourself, you will be able to find it on the items in the store, as shown in the image.

Wuthering Waves shop reset countdown

What items will be available after the Wuthering Waves shop reset?

You can obtain 5-star Resonators with the Lustrous and Radiant Tides (Image via Kuro Games)

Aftershock Coral exchanges

To spend your Aftershock Coral, the shop will have a variety of items which obviously include Radiant Tides, Forging Tides, and Lustrous Tides. These items will be available at the standard exchange rates and can be used to obtain Resonators from the featured and standard banners.

Other than that, the shop will also allow you to buy up to two wavebands for the 5-star Resonators that will be available during this period. You will be able to purchase wavebands for both the featured Resonator and the other five-star Resonators.

Along with that, a waveband can also be purchased for selected 4-star Resonators.

Oscillated Coral exchanges

With Oscillated Coral, you will be able to buy a limited number of Radiant and Lustrous Tides, along with other materials including Resonance Potions, Energy Cores, and Sealed Tubes that will be needed for progressing through the levels.

All the items in this section are limited in number, and you must wait for the next Wuthering Waves shop reset in order for the items to replenish in this section of the store.

