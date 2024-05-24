How to get Radiant Tide fast in Wuthering Waves

Like Lustrous Tide, Radiant Tide is a gacha currency in Wuthering Waves. Players can use this Tide only on the Limited Character Event banner. It is one of the most precious currencies in the title and many must be curious about how to obtain them, considering they are crucial to obtaining new limited-time 5-star characters from each new Character Event banner.

While it is possible to purchase Radiant Tide from the in-app store, you don’t have to spend money whenever you need to pull for the limited-time character. You can farm it in multiple ways in Wuthering Waves, and some of the best methods are listed below.

Best ways to get Radiant Tide fast in Wuthering Waves

Unlike Lustrous, Radiant Tide has few sources in Wuthering Waves. Therefore, you must spend a considerable amount of time to obtain it. But your efforts won’t go to waste because you will get enough to get the time-limited characters. That said, below are the best methods to get this Tide.

1) Increasing Union Level and obtaining Level Bundles

Increase your Union Level and get Supply Packs from the Level Bundles section at the in-app store to get Radiants. (Image via Kuro Games)

Increasing Union Level in Wuthering Waves unlocks many in-game features and is a significant step toward progress. However, it also helps you gain Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves. You can claim a Supply Pack from the Level Bundles section of the in-app store at every tenth Union level. The pack contains many in-game items, including Tides. You can get five Tides each from Level 70, 80, and 90 Supply Packs.

2) Exchanging Corals

You can exchange Aftershocked and Oscillated Corals for Radiants. (Image via Kuro Games)

You obtain Oscillated and Aftershocked Corals by summoning on the Wuthering Waves banners. You can visit the Item Exchange shop in the in-app store to exchange them for Radiant Tides. Each one costs 8 Aftershocked Corals and 128 Oscillated Corals. Currently, you can exchange 70 Oscillated Corals for one Radiant Tide at a discounted price for a limited time.

3) Exchanging Astrites

You can exchange 160 Astrites for one Radiant at the Tidal Exchange Shop. (Image via Kuro Games)

Like Lustrous Tide, you can also exchange Astrites to get Radiants. You will need 160 Astrites for each one. Astrites have many sources in Wuthering Waves, including opening chests in the overworld, playing different game modes, and more. It is recommended to spend them to obtain Radiant Tides instead of Lustrous. There are multiple ways to get free Lustrous Tides in Wuthering Waves, granting plenty of them.

4) Events

You can also obtain Radiants from events. (Image via Kuro Games)

Gifts of Thrifting Paw is an ongoing Wuthering Waves event that grants various rewards for logging into the game daily for seven days. You get Lustrous Tides, a free 4-star Resonator, and two Radiant Tides each on the sixth and seventh days. There aren’t any other events currently that grant this Tide. However, there will be new events in the future offering them.

5) Pioneer Podcast (Premium)

You can purchase the premium version of Pioneer Podcast to get Radiants. (Image via Kuro Games)

Pioneer Podcast grants five Radiant Tides as rewards for leveling up. However, you must spend $9.99 and purchase its premium version, Insider Channel. The free version, called Public Channel, grants a total of five Lustrous Tides.

The purchasing option is only for those who prefer microtransactions. F2P players' best shot is exchanging Astrites and Corals and looking forward to new events. Additionally, you can also check your in-game mail daily. Kuro Games often sends compensations for maintenance and issues, which often include Radiant Tides.

