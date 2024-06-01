Wuthering Waves accidentally reveals users' private information amid controversy

In an unfortunate series of events, Wuthering Waves developer Kuro Games accidentally released over 200 emails from Japanese players who had applied for a refund on the ongoing limited 5-star weapon banner. The refund was with regards to a mistranslation of Jiyan’s event weapon banner, which has caused potentially hundreds of players to pull on the banner in favor of a strong weapon for the 5-star character, Calcharo.

A breakdown of this controversy can be found below.

Wuthering Waves accidentally reveals user emails

For context, the ongoing 5-star limited weapon banner had a mistranslation, making the weapon appear stronger than it was actually meant to be. A lot of Wuthering Waves players had spent their precious pulls (with many using in-app purchases to achieve the same) in the hopes of obtaining a bis weapon for Calcharo.

The mistranslation was acknowledged by Kuro Games, who offered a total of 160 gacha currency at first in an attempt to appease the playerbase. This was shortly followed by an official statement, which directed affected players to contact the developer through email.

In a bizarre set of events, Kuro Games responded but forgot to enable the BCC function, exposing all sender email data as a result. This slip-up is rather unfortunate and could be the grounds for a potential lawsuit in Japan. Coupled with the string of embarrassing launch issues, this does not make for a positive outlook, with many fans worried about the future of the game.

Interestingly, an image was also circulated that instructed players to take up the refund process with their payment providers instead. The screenshot also went into detail on how the refund would negatively affect existing accounts, adding in a negative premium currency balance.

As negative currency is usually grounds for a ban, users were understandably outraged, with many taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

However, the legitimacy of the screenshot remains quite questionable, with many coming forward to debunk the same. Furthermore, refunding to negative balance after a chargeback is standard gacha practice as well.

Regardless, the situation looks rather bleak for Kuro Games’ Wuthering Waves at the moment, but hopefully, the game fans are hoping that the game manages to pull through.

