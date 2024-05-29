Wuthering Waves 1.1 characters: Official reveal and banner schedule speculation

Kuro Games has officially confirmed two new characters that will be released in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. One of them is Jinhsi, the Jinzhou Magistrate, and the other is Changli, the counselor of the Jinzhou Magistrate. Both have already appeared in the story so most Rovers will already be familiar with them. Furthermore, both are confirmed to be 5-star units, as per the official Drip Market.

This article will briefly cover the upcoming character banners and their expected schedule in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 characters revealed

Jinhsi

Expand Tweet

Trending

On May 17, 2024, Kuro Games revealed the first character for version 1.1, namely Jinhsi. She is the Jinzhou Magistrate and one of the important figures in the main storyline.

Here's the official description of Jinshi on her Drip Market:

"Being the Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi bears her noble and weighty share of duties. Through repeated ages, the Lament has preyed upon mankind's vulnerable hope. Yet, grasping the nettle, she strives with all her might to forge a path toward tomorrow."

Jinhsi is a noble and capable person who strives for a better tomorrow for Huanglong.

Changli

Expand Tweet

Kuro Games revealed Changli as the other new playable character in version 1.1 on May 18, 2024. Unfortunately, not much is known about her besides that she is Jinhsi's mentor and counselor.

Changli's official description on her official Drip Market states:

"Counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate, Changli excels at leveraging human nature to corner her enemies into traps. Being the mentor to Jinhsi, she is persuasive and patient. She entertains an unwavering aspiration, holding her ground in the endless game against time and chaos."

Changli is described as persuasive and patient. She also excels at leveraging human nature to trap her enemies, so it's no wonder that she is the counselor to the Jinzhou Magistrate.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 expected banner schedule

Jinhsi (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves was released on May 23, 2024 (server time), with Jiyan's banner. Furthermore, the developers have announced a change in version timings, so Yinlin's banner will now be released on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8) and will be available until June 26, 2024, at 11:59 am (server time).

Kuro Games has also confirmed that version 1.1 will go live on June 28, 2024, and its server maintenance will begin on June 28 at 6 am (UTC+8). Since Jinhsi was revealed first, it is speculated that she will be featured on the first phase banner, while Changli will debut in the second half.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback