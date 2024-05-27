Wuthering Waves current banner and next banner schedule

Kuro Games has confirmed the complete banner schedule for the Wuthering Waves version 1.0 update, which will feature Jiyan and Yinlin. In addition, the developers announced two new upcoming 5-star playable characters a few days before the game's initial launch. A lot of players might be looking forward to playing with these units and wish to know when they will be available in the game.

This article will cover the complete banner schedule for the ongoing and upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves banner schedule

Version 1.0

Wuthering Waves has confirmed the official banner and release date for Yinlin and other units in version 1.0. Here's a complete schedule:

Phase I (Game launch - June 13, 2024, 9:59 server time)

Jiyan (5-star Aero)

(5-star Aero) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Chixia (4-star Fusion)

Phase II (June 13, 2024, 10:00 - July 2, 2024, 11:59 server time)

Yinlin (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

The first phase features Jiyan and his banner will be available for three weeks. His Convene event features three more 4-star units, namely Danjin, Mortefi, and Chixia which Rovers can pull for. The lattermost is also available for free from the main story, and the other two amazing characters are highly recommended to get.

Meanwhile, Yinlin's Convene Event will arrive on June 13, 2024, in the second phase of version 1.0 and will also be available for nearly three weeks. The 4-star units on her banner are decent and Rovers can pull for them if they wish to.

Additionally, Rovers will also get the chance to pull for Jiyan and Yinlin's signature weapons while they are on rate up.

Version 1.1

Jinhsi and Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, Kuro Games announced two new playable characters for version 1.1 via Drip Market, namely Jinhsi and Changli. It is worth highlighting that the officials revealed the former one day earlier, so she will likely be available in the first half and the latter might arrive in the second.

Since Yinlin's banner will end on July 2, 2024, version 1.1 will likely go live on or around July 4, 2024, which might also be Jinhsi's potential release date. Meanwhile, Changli will likely arrive on July 25, 2025, assuming the duration for each banner is three weeks.

Unfortunately, Jinhsi and Changli's attributes and weapon types are currently unknown but Kuro Games are expected to reveal more details soon.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

