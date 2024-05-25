Best ways to get Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves

Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves refer to in-game materials that are used to upgrade characters. These materials boost character EXP and can be consumed for leveling up; thereby, making characters stronger in the process. Resonance Potions has tiers, with the higher rarities offering an additional amount of EXP.

A breakdown of the best ways to grab Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves can be found in detail below.

How to get Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves

The in-game description of the Basic Resonance Potion goes as follows:

A potion that can slightly enhance the user's frequency perception ability. It is especially beneficial for Resonators struggling with mastering their Fortes, as it greatly enhances adaptability. However, when consumed by Resonators who already exhibit excellent control over their Fortes, its effectiveness is somewhat diminished due to its fully diluted nature.

Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves can be obtained via multiple methods, and the best ways to obtain them are listed as follows:

Progress through quests

Completing quests (Image via Kuro Games)

Progressing through quests is a great way to level up and get materials, such as the Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves. Quests usually reward a small amount of these potions and are not the usual go-to way for obtaining them.

Quests are at best considered a passive way to earn Resonance Potions.

Complete daily missions

Daily missions (Image via Kuro Games)

Much like Genshin Impact, or any other gacha game, players can progress through a series of Daily Missions to obtain rewards such as summoning currency and EXP. One of the rewards included with these daily missions is Resonance Potions, which can be easily stacked up over time. Completing dailies is yet another passive way of obtaining these potions.

Partake in Simulation Training

Simulation Training (Image via Kuro Games)

Simulation Training can be accessed via the world map, within Jinzhou. Players are pitted against waves of endless foes whom they must defeat within a time limit. Completing the challenge successfully rewards Resonance Potions, among other in-game items.

Purchase items via the in-game Shop

The in-game shop (Image via Kuro Games)

The easiest way to grab Resonance Potions is by purchasing them directly from the in-game shop. The potions are part of premium bundles, which in turn cost premium currency to purchase. While an option, most players will likely want to avoid using this particular method.

Redeem codes

Using redemption codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves offers a variety of codes for players to redeem. These offer items such as Astrite and Resonance Potions, which can be used to level up your character faster.

More on the active codes here.

This covers it for the Resonance Potions in Wuthering Waves. Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.

