Wuthering Waves announces changes to Echo development materials, cost, and other major issues

Kuro Games will be adding several major optimizations in Wuthering Waves' Echo system to improve the Echo leveling experience. Following a lot of feedback and suggestions from the community, the developers have revealed that they will add more features and rewards to make Echo farming easy for all the Rovers. Most of these updates will be available in version 1.1, but there's also an announcement of a new event in 1.0, where players can yield double Echo material drops.

This article will cover everything Rovers need to know about the upcoming Echo system optimizations in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves announces new Echo system optimizations and Waveplate storage system

Wuthering Waves has released a notice with a series of new announcements related to the ongoing and upcoming adjustments of the game. One of the major announcements is the Echo system optimization. The developers have revealed several new updates that will make Echo farming and upgrading easier for players.

Here are all the new changes.

1) New limited-time Chord Cleansing event

Echo EXP farming event (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves will add a new event called Chord Cleansing in which Rovers can obtain double material to level up their Echoes. Unfortunately, it is unclear when this event will begin and how long it will last.

2) Shell Credits cost optimization and compensation for the Echo recycle system

Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

The developers have announced that they will adjust the progression system to reduce the overall Shell Credits required to level up an Echo in version 1.1. This way Rovers can save a lot of Shell Credits for other uses.

Furthermore, 1,000,000 Shell Credits will be distributed to all players via mail on June 10, 2024, as compensation for the Echo recycling system error.

3) Tacet Field reward cutscene removed

Tacet Field (Image via Kuro Games)

The cutscene that plays when claiming the reward from a Tacet Field will also be removed in version 1.1, allowing players to challenge the Tacet Field faster and save time.

4) Echoes and Echo development material yield increased

Echo upgrade optimization (Image via Kuro Games)

Echoes are important in character building since they provide a major stat boost and other bonuses. Since getting an Echo drop with the right stats can be difficult, the officials have confirmed they will increase the overall yields on both Echoes and their leveling-up materials.

5) Waveplate storage system

Waveplate storage system (Image via Kuro Games)

Another major optimization in version 1.1 is the Waveplate storage system. Unfortunately, the officials haven't revealed whether it will be an overflow system that will allow the Waveplate to accumulate separately even after reaching the cap, or something else.

