7 best ways to get Shell Credit in Wuthering Waves

Shell Credit in Wuthering Waves is the in-game currency that Rovers can use in a couple of ways, such as leveling up characters, upgrading skills, weapons, and Echoes. It also works as money to buy items from the NPC shops. Luckily, there are many ways to farm Shell Credits, some faster and better than the other. This article will list the seven best ways to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Wuthering Waves: 7 best ways to farm Shell Credits

1) Simulation Challenge

Completing the Simulation Challenge is undoubtedly the best way to farm Shell Credits in Wuthering Waves. Each time you complete a challenge, you can spend 40 Waveplates (stamina) to obtain Shell Credits.

Naturally, there is a limit to how much one can earn this in-game currency from the Simulation Challenge in one day, as it consumes stamina.

2) Weekly Challenge

Another good way to earn Shell Credits is by completing the weekly challenges. While there is a claim limit of three times per week, it still rewards a good amount of Shell Credits.

3) Daily Missions

Daily Missions reset every day and are a good source of earning Shell Credits. You can complete certain tasks to accumulate 80 Activity Points and obtain Shell Credits.

4) Quests

You can find a ton of Exploration and Side quests while exploring the world of Wuthering Waves. Completing these missions will earn you a lot of Shell Credits. These don't consume any Waveplates and let you earn free in-game money, but it can take time to complete.

5) Open Supply Chests and complete challenges

Opening Supply Chests and completing different challenges will get you a lot of Shell Credits. Luckily, you can do this while exploring the map.

6) First-time Tacet Field challenge clearance rewards

Completing any boss or Tacet Field challenge for the first time gives a decent amount of Shell Credits as a bonus. You can earn more credits by challenging the bosses, but the amount will be significantly lower than the first-time bonus.

7) Defeating enemies

The previous point already mentions completing Tacet Field challenges, but defeating smaller enemies as you explore the map will also give you a small amount of Shell Credits.

