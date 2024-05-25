5 best characters to build early in Wuthering Waves

After the global launch of Wuthering Waves, players will find themselves completing story progressions and grinding resources to obtain characters. The game includes a roster with captivating characters and unique kits. The 5-star characters will have better stats and damage, so players will naturally want to obtain them.

However, obtaining these 5 stars in the early phase will need time and resources. In the meantime, players can rely on 4-star characters to complete in-game content and events. Some of these units have kits that can rival certain 5-star figures from the standard banner and will be beneficial in endgame content as well.

In this article, we will highlight the five best characters you can build early in Wuthering Waves.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 characters to build early in Wuthering Waves

5) Yangyang

One of the best crowd controllers (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Aero (Wind)

Aero (Wind) Weapon: Sword

Sword Specialty: Crowd Control/ Support

Yangyang is a 4-star Hybrid/ Support and one of the starter characters in Wuthering Waves. She is one of the few figures with an offensive Outro skill that can retain its effect even when the receiving character switches out.

Her outro skill can recover resonance energy for the next character. Yangyang also has tons of crowd control abilities including her skill and ultimate. The most effective one is her cheap 100-cost Resonance Liberation, providing great AoE with crowd control. Players can unlock more sequences over time to boost their team's utility.

4) Baizhi

Versatile 4-star healer (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Glacio (Ice)

Glacio (Ice) Weapon: Rectifier

Rectifier Specialty: Heal

Other than her 5-star counterpart Verina, Baizhi is the only 4-star healer available in Wuthering Waves. She is an excellent support to build early in the game despite being part of the starting roster.

Baizhi is easy to build and boasts enough versatility to be slotted in any team. Her Outro skill provides All-Type DMG Deepen to the next character and has great team-wide healing. Her fifth sequence provides a cheat death ability where she fully heals them when suffering from fatal damage. Additionally, her sixth sequence grants her the ability to boost the Glacio DMG bonus for all party members.

3) Rover

Jack of all trades (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Spectro (Light)

Spectro (Light) Weapon: Sword

Sword Specialty: Sub-DPS

Rover is the main character in Wuthering Waves. They begin as a Spectro-based Hybrid who is a jack-of-all-trades, focusing on both dealing damage and controlling the battlefield.

Rover's damage is one of the highest amongst the hybrid characters, due to high base stats and the fact that all of their sequences can be obtained for free (many of which boost damage). In addition, Rover's Outro skill can time-stop enemies, making it easier to dodge attacks or perform combos without the fear of missing.

2) Danjin

Glass cannon DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Havoc

Havoc Weapon: Sword

Sword Specialty: Main DPS/ Single-Target

Danjin is one of the best 4-star DPS you can obtain and build early on in Wuthering Waves. She has a unique high-risk, high-reward playstyle because she must consume her own HP to cast her abilities.

Danjin's combos are simple to learn, requiring no switch cancels or other tricks to fully utilize her kit in Wuthering Waves. She will always be at half or lower HP but is armed with self-healing and two strong mechanics to help her survive.

The first would be her dodge counter which deals tons of damage and the second would be precise and snappy animations. This makes it easy to parry with her, making her the parry queen against single-target bosses.

1) Mortefi

Must build character in early game (Image via Kuro Games)

Attribute: Havoc

Havoc Weapon: Sword

Sword Specialty: Off-field DPS/ Buffer

Mortefit is a 4-star Hybrid character in Wuthering Waves, boasting great synergy with Heavy Attack DPS and normal DPS (after unlocking sequence 1). His Outro skill boosts the Heavy of the next character and he will launch coordinated attacks with allies when his Ultimate is cast.

Mortefi's Ultimate alone makes him a strong character, but he also has a lightning-fast Concerto rotation, which allows him to quickly use his combo and switch out, freeing up on-field time for the main damage dealer. Furthermore, his personal damage during his time on the field is fairly significant.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves information and updates.

