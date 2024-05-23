Best Yangyang build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Yangyang is one of the first characters Rovers will meet in Wuthering Waves. She is a 4-star unit that can be obtained for free by progressing through the game's main story. Her attribute in the title is Aero, and she uses a Sword as her weapon. She has an interesting kit and is suited to be played as an Aero sub-DPS unit.
This article showcases Yangyang's best build in Wuthering Waves. This includes her best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skill priorities.
Best build for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves
Best Echoes for Yangyang
1) Moonlit Clouds
Moonlit Clouds is Yangyang's best Echo set as a support unit in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set bonus provides a 10% Energy Recharge, and the 5-pc set buffs the next Resonator's ATK by 22.%.
2) Sierra Gale
Sierra Gale is a good option for Yangyang if you wish to play her as an on-field DPS unit. The 2-pc set has a 10% Aero DMG bonus, and its 5-pc set increases the user's Aero DMG by 30%, which is pretty huge.
3) Lingering Tunes
Lingering Tunes is another decent Echo set for Yangyang. It provides a 10% ATK bonus from its 2-pc set. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set increases the user's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds, up to four stacks. Additionally, the Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%.
Here are the main stats you must prioritize on Yangyang's Echo set:
- COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- COST3: Aero DMG or ATK%
- COST1: ATK%
For the Echo sub-stats, you can prioritize the following:
- Crit Rate or Crit DMG
- ATK%
- Basic ATK DMG or Heavy ATK DMG
- Skill DMG or Liberation DMG
The main and sub-stats apply to all the Echo set options for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.
Echo ability
Impermanence Heron
Impermanence Heron is currently the best Echo ability option for Yangyang. Using the skill will deal Havoc DMG to enemies. The character regains 10 Resonance Energy when the initial attacks hit the enemy.
Furthermore, if the unit uses an Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next Resonator will receive a significant DMG boost for 12 seconds.
Feillian Beringal
Feillian Beringal is another great option for Yangyang in a sub-DPS role. Using the Echo skill will trigger a kicking attack that deals Aero damage. If the kick hits the enemy, a follow-up attack will trigger, dealing more Aero damage.
Furthermore, if the follow-up attack hits the enemy, the character's Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG are increased.
Yangyang Forte skill priority
Prioritize Yangyang's skills in the following order:
- Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Intro Skill > Basic ATK
Yangyang's Liberation is an important part of her kit since it provides Crowd Control, which is great against multiple mobs.
Best weapons for Yangyang
1) Emerald of Genesis
Emerald of Genesis is a 5-star Sword that can be obtained from the standard weapon banner in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat.
Furthermore, Emerald of Genesis' passive increases the user's Energy Recharge and ATK, making it Yangyang's best weapon option in version 1.0.
2) Scale Slasher
Scale Slasher is a good 4-star Sword for Yangyang. It provides a ton of Energy Recharge bonus from its second stat. The weapon's passive restores a decent amount of Concerto Energy after the wielder uses the Resonance Skill.
3) Lumingloss
Lumingloss is another good 4-star option for Yangyang. Its second stat gives a lot of ATK% bonus. The weapon's passive significantly increases the wielder's Basic and Heavy ATK DMG.
Best teams for Yangyang
Here are some of the best teams for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves 1.0:
- Calcharo + Yinlin/Yuanwu + Yangyang
- Yinlin + Yuanwu + Yangyang
- Jiyan + Mortefi + Yangyang
- Jiyan + Baizhi/Verina + Yangyang
It is important to note that there are not a lot of options available for Yangyang at the time of writing since the game is newly launched, and there's a lack of characters in the roster.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves articles:
- Wuthering Waves voice actors
- Why Wuthering Waves can be Genshin killer
- WuWa system requirements
- WuWa beginner's guide
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!