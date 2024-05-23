Best Yangyang build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Yangyang is one of the first characters Rovers will meet in Wuthering Waves. She is a 4-star unit that can be obtained for free by progressing through the game's main story. Her attribute in the title is Aero, and she uses a Sword as her weapon. She has an interesting kit and is suited to be played as an Aero sub-DPS unit.

This article showcases Yangyang's best build in Wuthering Waves. This includes her best Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skill priorities.

Best build for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves

Best Echoes for Yangyang

1) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds (Image via Kuro Games)

Moonlit Clouds is Yangyang's best Echo set as a support unit in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set bonus provides a 10% Energy Recharge, and the 5-pc set buffs the next Resonator's ATK by 22.%.

2) Sierra Gale

Sierra Gale (Image via Kuro Games)

Sierra Gale is a good option for Yangyang if you wish to play her as an on-field DPS unit. The 2-pc set has a 10% Aero DMG bonus, and its 5-pc set increases the user's Aero DMG by 30%, which is pretty huge.

3) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Lingering Tunes is another decent Echo set for Yangyang. It provides a 10% ATK bonus from its 2-pc set. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set increases the user's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds, up to four stacks. Additionally, the Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%.

Here are the main stats you must prioritize on Yangyang's Echo set:

COST4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

COST3: Aero DMG or ATK%

COST1: ATK%

For the Echo sub-stats, you can prioritize the following:

Crit Rate or Crit DMG ATK% Basic ATK DMG or Heavy ATK DMG Skill DMG or Liberation DMG

The main and sub-stats apply to all the Echo set options for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves.

Echo ability

Impermanence Heron

Impermanence Heron (Image via Kuro Games)

Impermanence Heron is currently the best Echo ability option for Yangyang. Using the skill will deal Havoc DMG to enemies. The character regains 10 Resonance Energy when the initial attacks hit the enemy.

Furthermore, if the unit uses an Outro Skill within the next 15 seconds, the next Resonator will receive a significant DMG boost for 12 seconds.

Feillian Beringal

Feillian Beringal (Image via Kuro Games)

Feillian Beringal is another great option for Yangyang in a sub-DPS role. Using the Echo skill will trigger a kicking attack that deals Aero damage. If the kick hits the enemy, a follow-up attack will trigger, dealing more Aero damage.

Furthermore, if the follow-up attack hits the enemy, the character's Aero DMG and Heavy ATK DMG are increased.

Yangyang Forte skill priority

Yangyang Forte (Image via Kuro Games)

Prioritize Yangyang's skills in the following order:

Resonance Liberation > Resonance Skill > Forte Circuit > Intro Skill > Basic ATK

Yangyang's Liberation is an important part of her kit since it provides Crowd Control, which is great against multiple mobs.

Best weapons for Yangyang

1) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis is a 5-star Sword that can be obtained from the standard weapon banner in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of Crit Rate bonus from its second stat.

Furthermore, Emerald of Genesis' passive increases the user's Energy Recharge and ATK, making it Yangyang's best weapon option in version 1.0.

2) Scale Slasher

Scale Slasher is a good 4-star Sword for Yangyang. It provides a ton of Energy Recharge bonus from its second stat. The weapon's passive restores a decent amount of Concerto Energy after the wielder uses the Resonance Skill.

3) Lumingloss

Lumingloss is another good 4-star option for Yangyang. Its second stat gives a lot of ATK% bonus. The weapon's passive significantly increases the wielder's Basic and Heavy ATK DMG.

Best teams for Yangyang

Jiyan, Baizhi, and Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Yangyang in Wuthering Waves 1.0:

Calcharo + Yinlin/Yuanwu + Yangyang

Yinlin + Yuanwu + Yangyang

Jiyan + Mortefi + Yangyang

Jiyan + Baizhi/Verina + Yangyang

It is important to note that there are not a lot of options available for Yangyang at the time of writing since the game is newly launched, and there's a lack of characters in the roster.

