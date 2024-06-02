7 best weapons to build in Wuthering Waves

There are several good weapons to build in Wuthering Waves' version 1.0 update. It is important to choose the right equipment for your character builds so they can dish out maximum damage with their abilities. This game has five different weapon types, and each category has some amazing options that perform better than others.

This article will list the seven best weapons to build in the Wuthering Waves 1.0 update.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Top 7 weapons to build in Wuthering Waves 1.0

There are multiple amazing weapon options for every category in Kuro Games' latest RPG. Here are some of the best ones you should consider building:

7) Variation

Great ER weapon for support (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 337

Energy Recharge: 51.8%

Variation is a 4-star Rectifier that can be obtained via the limited and standard banners in Wuthering Waves. It has low base ATK and high ER stats, along with a passive that increases Resonance Energy when the wielder casts Resonance Skill.

It is recommended that you use this Rectifier with characters who could need tons of ER to cast Resonance Liberation.

Best characters to use this weapon: Verina, Baizhi, and Encore.

6) Autumntrace

Best Battle Pass weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 412

CRIT Rate: 20.2%

Autumntrace is the only battle pass weapon mentioned on this list. This is a 4-star Broadblade with CRIT stats, making it desirable for DPS characters. Its passive can increase the wielder's ATK when dealing with Basic or Heavy Attack DMG, stacking up to five times.

Despite the CRIT stats and decent passive, you will have to purchase the battle pass, making it inaccessible to F2P players in the Wuthering Waves community.

Best characters to use this weapon: Jiyan and Calcharo

5) Static Mist

Great for Sub-DPS units (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 587

CRIT Rate: 24.3%

Static Mist is a 5-star Pistol and is part of the Wuthering Waves standard roster. You can also claim it from a 5-star weapon selector after reaching Union Level 45. It has high ATK and CRIT values.

The passive effect increases Energy Regeneration. In addition, when the wielder casts Outro Skill, it provides the next character with an ATK buff. Players can use this pistol with Sub-DPS or Hybrid characters to ensure maximum team damage.

Best characters to use this weapon: Aalto, Chixia, and Mortefi

4) Abyss Surge

Great standard 5-star gauntlet (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 587

ATK: 36.4%

Abyss Surge is another 5-star from the standard roster and provides its wielder with tons of ATK. It is an amazing weapon to build in Wuthering Waves.

Similar to the previous weapon, its passive also increases Energy Regeneration. Furthermore, hitting enemies with Resonance Skill increases your Basic Attack DMG, and hitting foes with Basic Attacks increases Resonance Skill DMG. Overall, this is a great weapon for DPS and Hybrid characters in the game.

Best characters to use this weapon: Jianxin, Lingyang, and Yuanwu

3) Emerald of Genesis

Best CRIT weapon for all Sword users (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 587

CRIT Rate: 24.3%

Emerald of Genesis is a standard 5-star weapon with high base ATK and decent CRIT stats. This makes the sword an excellent option for all the sword-using DPS units in Wuthering Waves.

The weapon passive increases Energy Regeneration and can offer ATK buff to the wielder when they cast Resonance Skill. Overall, Emerald of Genesis is one of the best F2P-friendly options in this title, as you can obtain it from a 5-star weapon selector or the standard banner.

Best characters to use this weapon: Danjin, Havoc Rover, Spectro Rover, Sanhua, and Yangyang

2) Stringmaster

Universal weapon for all Rectifier users (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 500

CRIT Rate: 36%

Stringmaster is a limited 5-star Rectifier with high base ATK and CRIT stats in the game. The passive effect can increase the DMG% for all Resonance Attributes. Also, the wielder gets an ATK buff when they hit an enemy with their Resonance Skill. In addition, when the character is off-field, they receive additional ATK buffs.

Players will want to acquire this from the limited convene due to its base stats and passive effect. Overall, it is one of the best weapons you can give DPS resonators who use Rectifier weapons.

Best characters to use this weapon: Yinlin and Encore

Also read: Wuthering Waves 1.0 Jiyan and Yinlin banner dates

1) Verdant Summit

Best 5-star Broadblade (Image via Kuro Games)

Base ATK: 587

CRIT DMG: 48.6%

Lastly, we have the Verdant Summit, another 5-star Broadblade obtainable from limited-time banners. It, too, has high base ATK and decent CRIT stats. Similar to Stringmaster, it increases all Resonance Attribute DMG Bonus. The wielder also receives a Heavy Attack DMG bonus when they cast Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation.

This is one of the universal weapons and players should get it for current or future Broadblade DPS units.

Best characters to use this weapon: Jiyan and Calcharo

