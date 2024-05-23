Best Lingyang build in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, team comps, and skills

Lingyang is a 5-star Glacio resonator in Wuthering Waves who uses gauntlets weapons. He is the one of the five resonators you can obtain from the novice and beginner convene banners. According to his official kit details, he is a hypercarry on-field DPS who uses basic attacks and resonance skills as primary sources of damage.

Those who are lucky to summon him will want to know about his best builds. This article will serve as a comprehensive guide and cover everything related to Lingyang's best echos, weapons, teams, and more in Wuthering Waves.

Best Echoes set and stats for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves

Here are the best Echoes set to use in Lingyang's builds:

5-pc Freezing Frost

5-pc Lingering Tunes

2-pc Freezing Frost/ Lingering Tunes

Freezing Frost set can greatly boosts Lingyang's Glacio damage. For a 5-pc set, it is recommended to equip Lampylumen Myriad, which provides additional Glacio DMG and Resonance Skill DMG of the wielder.

Meanwhile, Lingering Tunes set provides tons of ATK and increases Outro Skill DMG. For a 5-pc set, you want to equip Mech Abomination as your main Echo for Lingyang's build. In the early to mid-game, players can stick to a 2-pc combo until they manage to gather a 5-pc set.

Echo Cost Main Stats Cost 4 CRIT Rate/ CRIT Damage Cost 3 Glacio DMG Bonus Cost 1

ATK%

The table above mentions all the main stats you want to focus on when building Lingyang in Wuthering Waves. When it comes to secondary stats, you will want to prioritize CRIT, ATK%, and Basic DMG, in that order.

Best Weapons for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves

Here is a list of best weapons to equip on Lingyang:

Abyss Surge (5-star, ATK%)

Stonard (4-star, CRIT-Rate)

Hollow Mirage (4-star, ATK%)

Gauntlets 21D (4-star, ER%)

Gauntlets of Night (3-star, ATK%)

Among the current 5-star roster, Abyss Surges is his best-in-slot gauntlets. The weapon passive enhances Basic Attack and Resonance Skill DMG and has the most synergy with Lingyang's playstyle. The increased energy regeneration will allow him to cast his Resonance Liberation more consistently.

Despite its 4-star rarity, Stonard is also a great option due its CRIT sub-stats, which are essential for DPS units like Lingyang. Additionally, players can use the other alternative weapons listed above.

Skill Priority in Lingyang's best build

To get the most out of Lingyang's kit, you will want to focus on his skills in the following order:

Forte Circuit Basic ATK Resonance Skill Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

Best teams for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves

Here is a list of the best team compositions for Lingyang in Wuthering Waves:

Lingyang + Sanhua + Verina

Lingyang + Sanhua + Baizhi

Encore + Lingyang + Verina

Encore + Lingyang + Baizhi

It is recommended to play him as hypercarry DPS with multiple supports that provide buffs and survivability. In the early progression, you can opt for dual DPS lineups with Lingyang but it might be lackluster in the end-game.

