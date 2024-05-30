How to get free 4-star weapon selector in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves features a captivating list of weapons boasting different rarities and passive effects. They are an essential piece of equipment that will help characters bring out their damage potential. Thus, it is important that players obtain weapons from limited and permanent sources.

Excluding the summons, you can obtain a 4-star weapon selector from a merchant located in the Tiger's Maw Mine. Note that players will have to complete this area's exploration quests for the merchant NPC to spawn. The article will serve as a guide to unlock Tiger's Maw Mine merchant and obtain the 4-star weapon selector from him.

How to obtain a free Originite Weapon Supply Chest in Wuthering Waves

Complete the Tiger's Maw Act I and II (Image via Kuro Games)

Players will need to complete two-part exploration quests (Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life & Shadows of the Past) in Wuthering Waves to obtain the free 4-star weapon selector.

Trending

Hidden Dangers in Peaceful Life is the first part and will be automatically added to the quest menu after you complete the following:

Must be Union Level 15 or above

Complete Clashing Blades (Chapter I: Act IV - Utterance of Marvels)

Completing the first part will automatically trigger Shadows of the Past, the second part of the quest. The quest objective "Wait for Xiaoyu's message" requires players to wait 24 hours in real-time before they can progress further.

Find Shilang near the cooking station (Image via Kuro Games)

Complete both quests will spawn new NPCs including Shilang, owner of the Tiger's Maw Mine who is also the merchant we are looking for. He can be found standing right next to the cooking station located at the edge of the facility in Wuthering Waves. Interact with Shilang to purchase the 4-star weapon selector in exchange for 80 Lampylumen Ores.

Lampylumen Ore Location in Wuthering Waves

Lampylumen are rare mineral ores exclusively found in the Tiger's Maw region. Unlocking all areas in Tiger's Maw will give you access to about 40 Lampylumen Ores in a single day. Players can either wait for the daily server reset or visit their friend's world in a Co-op session to collect the rest.

Obtain the 4-star Orignite Weapon Supply Chest with the 80 ores you collected and you can open it from your inventory whenever you want.

Overview of 4-star weapon selector in Wuthering Waves

Choose the weapon you need for your characters (Image via Kuro Games)

The supply chest features five different types of weapons but you can pick only one. All the weapons have similar passive effects centered around healing the wielder or providing them with ATK buffs. Here is a quick overview:

Broadblade#41 (Energy Recharge)

Sword#18 (ATK%)

Pistols#26 (ATK%)

Gauntlets#21D (Energy Recharge)

Rectifier#25

In general, try to get a 4-star option for your main DPS as your first step. For example, if you're using Encore, choose Rectifier#25. On the other hand, if you prefer Rover, select Sword#18. The weapon choice might vary depending on what your characters and account need from this Supply Chest.

Follow Sportskeeds for more Wuthering Waves information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!