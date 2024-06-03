The Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle is a neat challenge that will surely have many players scratching their heads. In open-world games that focus on fighting, these challenges offer an exciting layer of intrigue through puzzles and other activities. This puzzle is one of the more interesting ones to exist in Wuthering Waves, and accessing it requires the completion of a small side quest.

In this article, we will discuss the Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle, and also provide you with the solutions to it, so that you can solve it easily and claim the rewards at the end.

Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle location

Location of the Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle is located to the north-west of the Withering Frontline, and rests above a waterfall, in the location shown in the image. Once unlocked, you will be able to teleport to the puzzle directly.

Trending

This puzzle acts like a domain, and it will not appear unless you complete the Restart the Radar quest. In the final stages of this quest, the tower will generate waves that will unlock this puzzle domain for you to conquer.

Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle solutions

Puzzle instructions (Image via Kuro Games)

Before we head into the solutions directly, here are some key information that you will need to solve the puzzles:

The puzzle revolves around pattern matching. You must match the pattern on the floor to the one you can see on the walls.

You will have to change colors to match the patterns. You will need to change black and white colors to match the pattern.

Plunging attacks change the color from black to white and vice-versa.

You might need to rotate structures/spaces with the help of a controlling mechanism. Interacting with it will provide options to rotate accordingly.

Read more: Wuthering Waves beginner's guide

Solution to puzzle #1

First puzzle and solution (Image via Kuro Games)

For the first puzzle, the pattern on the wall is all black, but the topmost plate on the ground is white. Simple jump and do a plunge attack to turn it black, and progress to the next puzzle.

Solution to puzzle #2

The start of the second puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

After you interact with the ball, you will be able to see a tunnel-like view, with the puzzle control on the left side. You can opt to solve the puzzle directly, however, there is a supply chest on the top as well.

Select the Rotate clockwise by 90º option twice. Doing this will bring the supply chest to the bottom. Quit interaction here and go loot the chest for some free Astrite and Union Exp. Come back to the control mechanism, and select Rotate clockwise by 90º once. This will bring the puzzle to the ground, and now you can solve it.

Puzzle solution (Image via Kuro Games)

On the doorway, the diagonal row is white. Simply plunge attack on the diagonal row at the pattern below your feet, and you should be able to progress to the next area.

Also read: How to play co-op in Wuthering Waves

Solution to puzzle #3

Another room puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

Although there is a puzzle in this room, solving it is not mandatory, as you can access the room it unlocks easily. Your target here is to bring the opening to the ground level.

However, there is a secret room on the left wall that contains an Advanced Supply Chest. To access this, select Rotate counterclockwise by 90º once. This should show a room on the left.

Hidden room (Image via Kuro Games)

Leave the mechanism and head to the room. You will need to fight three TDs here. Completing this fight grants Union Exp that can aid in leveling up in Wuthering Waves easily, 5000 Shell Credits, and five Premium Tuners. Following this, head back outside to the control mechanism, and select to Rotate counterclockwise by 90º once. This will allow you to head down.

Note: Solving the puzzle here opens the same room that you just fought in, so it is advised to skip that.

Solution to puzzle #4

Before you reach the final area, you will need to fight three monsters. Finish them off to continue to the final area. This is the trickiest puzzle in the entire lot.

All three patterns are visible after adjusting the room (Image via Kuro Games)

First, adjust the room by interacting with the control mechanism, and rotating the room clockwise by 90º twice. All three patterns will be clearly visible on the wall.

The final solution requires you to overlap all three patterns. While overlapping, if white overlaps on black, it becomes white. And if black overlaps on white, then it will remain white.

If you follow this, only the bottom left and bottom right strands should remain black, while all other parts of the pattern need to be white. This is the final solution you should be looking at:

Final solution of the Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle (Image via Kuro Games)

Following this, loot the Advanced Supply Chest that has been unlocked, and leave the domain to successfully complete the Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle.

Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle rewards

Rewards after you complete this puzzle in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games || ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Apart from the Supply Chests, here are the rewards you get after completing the Wuthering Waves Perspective Bender puzzle:

x50 Union Experience

x45 Astrite

13,000 Shell Credits

x5 Wood-textured Shard

x5 Premium Tuner

x10 Advanced Tuner

x2 Advanced Sealed Tube

x4 Medium Sealed Tube

x2 Medium Resonance Potion

x2 Medium Energy Core

x3 2-Star Weapons

x1 1-Star Weapon

That's all about this Wuthering Waves puzzle and how you can solve it. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for more content like this.

Check out more content on Wuthering Waves:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback