Wuthering Waves H81-??? echo location, unlock guide and how to beat it

H81-??? in Wuthering Waves is one of three weekly bosses that Rovers can fight to collect exceptionally rare rewards. Appearing in the finale of the main quest, this is the final boss that Rovers can unlock in Version 1.0. The boss is officially called Dreamless and has some hard-hitting moves making it a formidable opponent.

This article will explain everything about the H81-??? boss in Wuthering Waves, including the location where you can fight this boss, how to obtain its echo, and a few tips that can help you easily defeat it.

Wuthering Waves H81-??? echo location

Wuthering Waves H81-?? boss location (Image via Kuro Games)

The H81-??? is an Echo obtained from the Dreamless boss in Wuthering Waves. The Echo is located in the Easternmost area of the Suspended Ruins region. If the region is locked on your map, then you must complete the main quest till Act VI to unlock it.

Trending

Upon defeating the H81-??? (Dreamless) boss for the first time during the main quest, you can unlock the locked region and get an Echo of H81-??? AKA Dreamless for free.

After completing the main quest, you can instantly teleport to the boss's location, making any navigation unnecessary.

Best team compositions to beat the H81-??? (Dreamless) in Wuthering Waves

Jiyan and Verina are great options for the H81-??? boss fight (Image via Kuro Games)

H81-??? (Dreamless) uses the Havoc element for all of its attacks and has increased resistance against this element as well. Due to this, Havoc Rover, Taoqi, and Danjin aren't recommended for this boss fight. The boss boasts a sizeable attack range and powerful moves. It also possesses great mobility and can constantly fly in the arena, making it hard to hit.

DPS units like Calcharo and Jiyan are strong options to defeat this weekly boss. A strong Sub-DPS that players can utilize includes Mortefi, Sanhua, and Aalto (only if you use Jiyan as DPS). Although the unanimously best support in the game is currently Verina, Baizhi is a fantastic alternative for players who don't have the former.

Listed below are some team compositions that you can try out to defeat H81-??? (Dreamless):

Jiyan, Aalto, Verina

Jiyan, Mortefi, Verina

Calcharo, Sanhua, Baizhi

Calcharo, Sanhua, Verina

Chixia, Yangyang, Baizhi

Tips to beat the H81-??? (Dreamless) in Wuthering Waves

Important tricks to defeat the H81-??? boss (Image via Kuro Games)

The H81-??? boss has moves that test both your dodging abilities and your understanding of the counter-attack mechanic in Wuthering Waves. This boss can be treated as a more advanced version of the Crownless and requires you to always be on your toes. Here are some useful tips to help you beat this boss:

Make sure to have enough stamina to successfully dodge attacks and parry whenever the opportunity presents itself

Try not to chase the boss too much as it is hard to catch up with it. Let the boss come to you with its attack so you can easily dodge or have a window to counter-attack it

Use intro and outro skills effectively to close distance and also potentially dodge attacks

The ultimate attack that it does towards the end of the fight is very hard to dodge. Top up on health and be ready to unleash your supportive abilities to stay healthy.

Ultimately, defeating this boss comes down to good reflex skills and constantly being able to dodge its important attacks

Wuthering Waves H81-??? (Dreamless) rewards and echo effects

Rewards for beating H81-??? (Image via Kuro Games)

The H81-??? echo provides the following effects:

Echo Skill: Transform into Dreamless to continuously attack enemies and deal Havoc DMG. This Echo Skill deals more damage after Rover-Havoc casts their Resonance Liberation.

Transform into Dreamless to continuously attack enemies and deal Havoc DMG. This Echo Skill deals more damage after Rover-Havoc casts their Resonance Liberation. Sonata Effect: Sun-Sinking Eclipse

However, you have to spend 60 Waveplates to obtain the remaining rewards for defeating this boss. These include:

Dreamless Feather

Union EXP

Intimacy

Shell Credit

Sealed Tube

Energy Core

Standard Weapon Mold

The rewards that you will get depend on the level of H81-??? when you challenge it. You can face the tougher versions of this boss depending on your SOL3 Phase Rank. In return, you can obtain better rewards.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback