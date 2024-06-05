Wuthering Waves Jinhsi ascension materials leaks

Jinhsi is the upcoming 5-star Spectro Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is the current magistrate of Jinzhou appointed by the Sentinel Jue. She is a powerful figure in the Huanglong region and wields immense power. Due to this, a lot of players are excited to pull when her character banner goes live. To get the maximum value out of Jinhsi, you have to ascend her and upgrade her skills as well.

This article will list the required ascension materials for Jinhsi as well as the necessary skill upgrade materials to unlock her true power in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi ascension and skill upgrade materials leaks

Jinhsi is a 5-star Spectro Broadblade user in Wuthering Waves according to the latest leaks. For Jinhsi's ascension, you need to get the following materials:

Elegy Tacet Core x46

LF Howler Core x4

MF Howler Core x12

HF Howler Core x12

FF Howler Core x4

Gloom Slough x60

Shell Credit x170000

Ascending Jinhsi to the maximum rank won't be enough. You also need to upgrade her skills so she can be a formidable Resonator who can help you clear challenges like Tacet Fields, Holograms, or the Tower of Adversity. You need to obtain the skill upgrade materials listed below to fully level up Jinhsi's skills:

Sentinel's Dagger x26

Waveworn Residue 210 x25

Waveworn Residue 226 x28

Waveworn Residue 235 x55

Waveworn Residue 239 x67

LF Howler Core x25

MF Howler Core x28

HF Howler Core x40

FF Howler Core x57

Shell Credit x2300000

Where to find Jinhsi's leaked ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Gloom Slough

Gloom Slough is one of Jinhsi's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves. It is primarily found in the Dim Forest in the sub-areas of Giant Banyan and Forbidden Forest.

Elegy Tacet Core

Mourning Aix boss location (Image via Kuro Games)

Elegy Tacet Core can be obtained by defeating the Mourning Aix boss located in Whining Aix's Mire.

Sentinel's Dagger

Jue is the upcoming weekly boss in Version 1.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Sentinel's Dagger is the weekly boss drop Jinhsi will use for her skill upgrades. This is likely to be dropped by the upcoming weekly boss, Jue. The location of this boss is not confirmed but it is likely to be in the upcoming area called Mt. Firmament.

LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Core

A HF Howler Core (Image via Kuro Games)

LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Cores are required to ascend Jinhsi as well as level her up skills. The following enemies drop LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Cores:

Gulpuff

Chirpuff

Cruisewing

Sabyr Boar

Excarat

Young Geohide Saurian

Young Roseshroom

Hooscamp Flinger

Diamondclaw

Hoartoise

Fusion Dreadmane

Hooscamp Clapperclaw

Violet-Feathered Heron

Cyan-Feathered Heron

Geohide Saurian

Roseshroom

Havoc Dreadmane

Hoochief Cyclone

Spearback

Hoochief Menace

They can also be purchased in the Jinzhou Souvenir Shop, obtained through Forgery Challenges and Synthesis.

Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239

Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins (Image via Kuro Games)

As Jinhsi is a Broadblade user, she requires the Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239 to max out her skills. This material can be obtained by spending 40 Waveplates after completing the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins located east of the Huanglong-Wuming Bay resonance beacon.

