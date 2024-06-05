Wuthering Waves Jinhsi ascension materials leaks

Jinhsi is the upcoming 5-star Spectro Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is the current magistrate of Jinzhou appointed by the Sentinel Jue. She is a powerful figure in the Huanglong region and wields immense power. Due to this, a lot of players are excited to pull when her character banner goes live. To get the maximum value out of Jinhsi, you have to ascend her and upgrade her skills as well.
This article will list the required ascension materials for Jinhsi as well as the necessary skill upgrade materials to unlock her true power in Wuthering Waves.
Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Wuthering Waves Jinhsi ascension and skill upgrade materials leaks
Jinhsi is a 5-star Spectro Broadblade user in Wuthering Waves according to the latest leaks. For Jinhsi's ascension, you need to get the following materials:
- Elegy Tacet Core x46
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Gloom Slough x60
- Shell Credit x170000
Ascending Jinhsi to the maximum rank won't be enough. You also need to upgrade her skills so she can be a formidable Resonator who can help you clear challenges like Tacet Fields, Holograms, or the Tower of Adversity. You need to obtain the skill upgrade materials listed below to fully level up Jinhsi's skills:
- Sentinel's Dagger x26
- Waveworn Residue 210 x25
- Waveworn Residue 226 x28
- Waveworn Residue 235 x55
- Waveworn Residue 239 x67
- LF Howler Core x25
- MF Howler Core x28
- HF Howler Core x40
- FF Howler Core x57
- Shell Credit x2300000
Where to find Jinhsi's leaked ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves
Gloom Slough
Gloom Slough is one of Jinhsi's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves. It is primarily found in the Dim Forest in the sub-areas of Giant Banyan and Forbidden Forest.
Elegy Tacet Core
Elegy Tacet Core can be obtained by defeating the Mourning Aix boss located in Whining Aix's Mire.
Sentinel's Dagger
Sentinel's Dagger is the weekly boss drop Jinhsi will use for her skill upgrades. This is likely to be dropped by the upcoming weekly boss, Jue. The location of this boss is not confirmed but it is likely to be in the upcoming area called Mt. Firmament.
LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Core
LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Cores are required to ascend Jinhsi as well as level her up skills. The following enemies drop LF/MF/FF/HF Howler Cores:
- Gulpuff
- Chirpuff
- Cruisewing
- Sabyr Boar
- Excarat
- Young Geohide Saurian
- Young Roseshroom
- Hooscamp Flinger
- Diamondclaw
- Hoartoise
- Fusion Dreadmane
- Hooscamp Clapperclaw
- Violet-Feathered Heron
- Cyan-Feathered Heron
- Geohide Saurian
- Roseshroom
- Havoc Dreadmane
- Hoochief Cyclone
- Spearback
- Hoochief Menace
They can also be purchased in the Jinzhou Souvenir Shop, obtained through Forgery Challenges and Synthesis.
Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239
As Jinhsi is a Broadblade user, she requires the Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239 to max out her skills. This material can be obtained by spending 40 Waveplates after completing the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins located east of the Huanglong-Wuming Bay resonance beacon.
