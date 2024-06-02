Official Wuthering Waves 1.1 characters, boss fight, and new region details

The Wuthering Waves 1.1 dates are now released, and the new version promises to bring in new characters, a fresh new boss fight with Jue, and a new region. The new patch that was supposed to be deployed at a later date, has now been preponed to June 28, 2024. That leaves players with less than an entire month to prepare for the new patch and the events it will bring.

In this article, we will discuss the new Wuthering Waves patch, the characters it will bring, the boss fight with the Sentinel Jue and other details about the new region.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 new characters

Jinshi and Changli are the new characters in Wuthering Waves 1.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 1.1 patch brings in two new canon characters to the game's story - Jinshi and Changli.

Jinshi is the current magistrate of Jinzhou, who is also the aide of the Sentinel Jue. Changli, on the other hand, is Jinshi's master and a counselor to the Magistrate, along with also being a sworn confidante.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 new boss fight

Jue as depicted in the game's lore (Image via Kuro Games)

More importantly, the Wuthering Waves 1.1 patch also brings a major boss fight to the game, this time with the Sentinel Jue, a dragon.

While not much information is available about the Jue fight, it will likely be a fight that is canon to the story and a part of the main quest in the 1.1 update. It is unknown if Jue will be a weekly boss later on, but going by usual trends in games of this genre, it is more than likely to be the case.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 new region

A new region called Mt. Firmament will also be released with the new patch. No other information about this region is available currently. Keep an eye out on the official social media handles of Kuro Games to catch any updates they provide on this new region.

Also read: When does Wuthering Waves shop reset?

More details about the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update

As mentioned earlier, the new patch comes out on June 28, 2024. Before the new patch is released, the game will face a mandatory server downtime, which will allow the developers to push the update to the game. Kuro Games has been generous in providing compensation for any miscommunication or error at their end.

Since the patch timer is being preponed, all players will receive 10x Radiant Tides as a form of compensation. Players can claim these from the in-game mail starting at 10:00 am (UTC+8) on June 3, 2024.

