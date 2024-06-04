Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves: How to get, use, and tips for finding chests

The Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves refers to an in-game gadget of sorts that can be used to pinpoint the location of hidden Supply Chests. It can be used an infinite number of times, and is also useful for locating Tidal Heritages. Much like other in-game items (such as the Grapple), the Lootmapper unlocks past a certain point of progression.

A breakdown of how to obtain the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves, along with its attributes, can be found detailed below.

How to unlock the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves

Unlocking the Lootmapper (Image via Kuro Games)

The in-game description of the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves goes as follows:

"Lootmapper allows its users to locate nearby collectible Supply Chests by detecting their frequencies. The Lootmapper craves a useful advantage for seekers of adventure."

To unlock the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves, you must first reach Pioneer Level 1. Pioneer Levels are unlocked progressively as you explore the world. Simply complete exploration tasks and discover new locations to wrap up these mini-quests.

The Lootmapper is the first utility that can be unlocked without progressing through the campaign - unlike the Grappling Hook. Unfortunately, this also means that players can potentially skip this rather useful gadget entirely, if not careful.

Always make sure to visit the Pioneer Association (present near west of Jinzhou) at regular intervals to gauge your progression. A Resonance Beacon can be located (and unlocked) rather early on in the game’s campaign - located near the Association.

Using the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves

Marking chests using the Lootmapper (Image via Kuro Games)

The in-game description goes as follows:

"Place a Lootmapper to locate nearby collectible Supply Chests within a certain confine. You can only place 3 Lootmappers at once. If you exceed the limit, the first one you placed will be taken back automatically, You can also manually retrieve them."

Like any other gadget, the Lootmapper must be equipped in Wuthering Waves for you to be able to use it. To equip the item, bring up the Utility Wheel (Tab on PC) and place it in one of the empty slots.

After the Lootmapper is equipped, press the T key on your keyboard to activate it.

Tips and tricks to locate chests in Wuthering Waves with the Lootmapper

To locate chests more effectively using the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves, refer to the series of tips and tricks below:

Equip and activate the Lootmapper while in-game.

Any nearby treasure will be marked on your in-game map, with a yellow circle detailing its approximate location.

The Lootmapper does not pinpoint the exact coordinates of the chests, and you will have to discover the same for yourself.

Additionally, only a total of three Lootmappers can be active at a given time. Interestingly, these never expire and are not auto-removed.

