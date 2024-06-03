Wuthering Waves: How to Obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou

Completing the Guidebook stages is a great way for fans to progress quickly in Wuthering Waves. Apart from tracking your dailies, you can complete specific objectives to climb stages, which will reward you with Astrite, Data Bank EXP, Shell Credits, and much more.

"Obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou" is an objective you must clear to complete Guidebooks' stage 5. Players must complete the exploration progress of various regions to achieve this. This article will be a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Hardworking Pioneer II title in the Wuthering Waves Guidebook.

Wuthering Waves guide to Hardworking Pioneer II title in Jinzhou

One of the objectives in Guidebook Stage 5 (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves includes a Guidebook that helps players progress smoothly and rewards them with exciting in-game resources. It has a total of six stages with each stage consisting of 10 objectives for players to complete. Obtaining the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou is one of the 10 objectives from stage 5.

To complete this objective, players must reach Pioneer Level 2 in the Pioneer Association in Jinzhou. It is located near the western gate with a Resonance Beacon placed right next to it.

Location of Pioneer Association (Image via Kuro Games)

The Pioneer Association keeps track of your exploration progress in Huanglong and rewards you with exciting rewards such as Astritie, Utility gadgets, recipes, and many more. Thus, players must explore different regions of Huanglong and increase their exploration progress. Make sure to unlock the Resonance Beacons ahead of time for easier time travel and exploration in Wuthering Waves.

How to increase exploration progress in the Pioneer Association

Unlock Pioneer Level 2 (Image via Kuro Games)

Reaching certain exploration progress in an area in Huanglong will provide tokens in Wuthering Waves. Players can claim this token to increase their Pioneer Level and ultimately aim to unlock Pioneer Level 2 to obtain the title of Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou objective. Here is a quick overview of activities that will increase the exploration progress of an area:

Unlock Resonance Nexus and Beacons

Collect Sonance Caskets

Open Supply Chests

Solve Puzzles

Collect Blobflies and Mutterflies

Complete Overworld challenges

As mentioned earlier, prioritizing opening the Resonance Beacons will help players in the long run.

Complete exploration-related activities (Image via Kuro Games)

Each region is filled with puzzles, supply chests, tidal heritage, blobfly, mutterflies, and many more. Completing these should provide you enough XP to reach Pioneer Level 2. which would complete the Guidebook Stage 5 objectives as well. In addition, Unlocking Pioneer Level 2 will reward players with Astrites, Waypoint gadgets, Waypoint Modules, and other exciting rewards.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Hub for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

