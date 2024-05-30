Wuthering Waves Waypoint module unlock and use guide

Wuthering Waves offers a massive map filled with in-game resources to harvest and enemies to fight. You can use utilities/gadgets that will help you traverse the land and interact with the environment. During your journey, you will also come across locations you need to visit regularly but they happen to be far from the nearest Resonance Beacons.

This is where the Temporary Waypoint beacon comes in handy. However, you need to consume the Waypoint Module every time you place a custom beacon. This article will discuss how to obtain and use these Waypoint Modules in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock the Waypoint Module in Wuthering Waves

Pioneer Association location and reward preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves features different utilities that help resonators in various manners. You can unlock the Temporary Waypoint and its module by unlocking Pioneer Level 2 in Pioneer Association. You will need to explore different regions, unlock Resonance Beacons, open chests, and complete other gameplay objectives to increase exploration and collect exploration rewards.

These rewards can be collected from the Pioneer Association located in the eastern part of Jinzhou City. Teleport to the nearest Resonance Beacon and interact with Maqi to collect the Temporary Waypoint and Waypoint Module as exploration rewards.

How to use Waypoint Module in Wuthering Waves

Utility Wheel (Image via Kuro Games)

To use them, equip the Waypoint gadget from the utility screen. Once equipped, stand where you want to place your temporary waypoint and use your assigned button to activate the utility.

You can place a maximum of three waypoints at a time. To change the locations, you will either have to wait for them to expire or remove manually from the map. When you remove them anytime, it won't refund the Waypoint Module.

Use Synthesis to make more modules (Image via Kuro Games)

It is easy to run out of Waypoint Modules if you keep changing or removing your custom waypoint locations, so make sure you have enough modules in your inventory. You will receive five Waypoint Modules as an exploration reward from the Pioneer Association.

You can construct more Waypoint Modules via Synthesis. You must already have the recipe from the Pioneer Level rewards and will need Indigoite and Floramber to construct it. These are mineral ores that are available aplenty all over Huanglong.

Recommended locations to use Waypoint Modules

Use the modules wisely (Image via Kuro Games)

While the Waypoint Modules can be used in various places, some will provide more value than others. Here are some recommended locations to use your custom waypoints in Wuthering Waves:

Overload Bosses

Phantom Spawn Locations

Farming Routes

Placing it near overload bosses is a faster way to farm Overload Class Echoes. Setting up your temporary waypoint close to Phantom Echo spawns allows for easier farming of Phantom skins. Lastly, you can place them near locations with abundant materials or Echoes needed for characters to have an easier time harvesting them.

