Wuthering Waves Synthesizer guide: How to synthesize materials, potions and other items

In Wuthering Waves, the Synthesizer is a crafting machine that can help you create different items or stat boosts. Created by the geniuses of the Huanglong Academy, the Synthesizer is open to all Resonators of Wuthering Waves. However, just like in the other aspects of the game, creating new things using Synthesizer is not easy.

This article tries to provide a complete Wuthering Waves Synthesizer guide to help the newbies progress in this newly launched gacha title.

Wuthering Waves Synthesizer: How to use it to synthesize different items

The Synthesizer in Wuthering Waves is scattered around at different locations on the map. Once you find one of them, interact with it to craft different items that will be crucial for your gameplay.

There are three sub-menus for different types of crafting (Image via Kuro Games)

When you interact with a Synthesizer in the game, it will open the menu and grant you access to three sub-menus (i.e., Potion Making, Constructing, and Purification). You can choose any one of them, depending on what you want to craft.

Potion Making: Select this menu to create, healing, stat boost, and other similar enhancing items.

Select this menu to create, healing, stat boost, and other similar enhancing items. Constructing: Select this sub-menu if you want to craft materials needed for weapon enhancements.

Select this sub-menu if you want to craft materials needed for weapon enhancements. Purification: You can craft materials used for upgrades or skill boosts here.

Upon selecting a sub-menu, you will get access to all the items on that menu. Select any of the items and details about the item will appear on the right side of your screen. It will also tell you about the items required to craft it.

Click on the Synthesize button to craft (Image via Kuro Games)

If you have enough materials to craft an item, click on the "Synthesize" option at the bottom right corner to craft the item. You can also specify how many of them you want to create. However, note that you must have the required number of materials in your inventory to create multiple items.

Players should also keep in mind that this crafting machine is on a timer. Since it refreshes every time the timer reaches zero, make sure to craft your item of choice as soon as you get the right materials for it. The timer is present at the bottom left corner of your screen.

Additionally, you can earn Synthesize Proficiency by crafting more Potions. There are five ranks overall, and this Proficiency will help you progress through these tiers which are:

Novice Pharmacist

Assistant Pharmacist

Practitioner's Doctor

Expert Pharmacist

Master Pharmacist

Location of the machine (Image via Kuro Games)

Now that you know everything about the crafting machine, you must find the location to start crafting. The Synthesizer in WuWa is located in the Academy of Jinzhou.

