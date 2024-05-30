Wuthering Waves Fallen Grave puzzle solution

The Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves is located in the Whining Aix's Mire region and is one of the most frustrating and confusing ones. It requires you to think extensively and puts your problem-solving skills to the test. As most in-game puzzles are quite easy, the complexity of this one can surprise many.

This article will provide a simple step-by-step guide for completing the Fallen Grave puzzle and also mention its rewards.

Wuthering Waves Fallen Grave puzzle location and guide

Fallen Grave puzzle starting location (Image via Kuro Games)

The Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves is found right behind the Fallen Grave resonance beacon in Whining Aix's Mire. Teleport to the location and turn around to find the encryption block puzzle. There are a couple of Tacet Discords on both elevated platforms and it is recommended to defeat them before attempting the puzzle.

First puzzle piece (Image via Kuro Games)

The first puzzle piece that can be easily slotted is the one behind the puzzle board. Take this piece using the levitator and put it on the center of three isolated tiles to create an L-shape.

Second puzzle piece (Image via Kuro Games)

The second puzzle piece will be the one on the right platform. Use the levitator again and put it on the second tile of the fourth column in a way that lights up the tiles on both the east and south sides.

Third puzzle piece (Image via Kuro Games)

The third puzzle piece you must take is the one on the left platform. Grab it and place it on the first tile of the first column to fully light up all of the eastern and southern tiles.

Fourth puzzle piece (Image via Kuro Games)

The fourth puzzle piece will be right in front of the puzzle board. Place it on the fourth tile in the third column to light up the three tiles.

Fifth puzzle piece (Image via Kuro Games)

The final piece can be found right beside the stairs to the left platform. Take it and place it on the fourth tile in the second column to light up the final tiles in the Fallen Grave puzzle. Once you have done this, all the tiles will light up in unison before going gray.

Wuthering Waves Fallen Grave puzzle rewards

Fallen Grave puzzle completed (Image via Kuro Games)

For your efforts in solving the Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves, you are guaranteed to receive the following rewards:

Union EXP x60

Astrite x20

Shell Credit x6000

