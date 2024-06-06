Best Echoes for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin, one of the strongest characters in Wuthering Waves, is a 5-star Resonator that uses a Rectifier. Her kit allows her to be used as both on-field and off-field DPS units, giving players multiple role options to play with. However, depending on her team role, players may need to switch the Echo set on her for optimal playstyle.

This article will list some of the best Echo sets and the main Echo for every Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Best Echo set for Yinlin

1) Void Thunder

Void Thunder is Yinlin Echo set (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Tempest Memphis

Void Thunder will always be the best Echo set for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves regardless of how you play her. The complete 5-pc set with this Sonata Effect provides up to 40% Electro DMG bonus. The conditions to trigger the buff effect are releasing the character's Heavy Attack or Resonance Skill, which are pretty easy to do, and the buffs also last for 15 seconds.

2) 2-pc Lingering Tunes + 2-pc Void Thunder

Lingering Tunes and Void Thunder (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Tempest Memphis

A 2-pc + 2-pc combo of the Lingering Tunes and Void Thunder sets is also a good option for Yinlin. While she will miss the complete 5-pc set bonuses, she can still receive ATK% and Electro DMG bonuses.

3) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Mech Abomination

Lingering Tunes is a good alternative to Void Thunder for an on-field DPS Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves. The 2-pc set provides a 10% ATK bonus. Furthermore, the 5-pc set increases the character's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds, up to four stacks, meaning it can provide up to 20% ATK bonus, or 30% ATK after including the 2-pc set bonus.

The Lingering Tunes set also increased the Resonator's Outro Skill DMG by 60%.

4) Moonlit Clouds

Moonlit Clouds is good for support build (Image via Kuro Games)

Main Echo: Impermanence Heron

The Moonlit Clouds set is a decent option for Yinlin. The 2-pc set provides an Energy Regen bonus of 10%, ensuring smoother rotation. Meanwhile, the 5-pc set provides a 22.5% ATK bonus to the next Resonator who enters the field. Moonlit Clouds is a viable option only if you want to use Yinlin as pure support, which will come at the cost of her DPS loss.

