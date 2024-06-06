Wuthering Waves Blazing Brilliance ascension materials leaks

The latest Wuthering Waves leaks have revealed the ascension materials for Blazing Brilliance, Changli's signature 5-star weapon. It is rumored to be a Sword, meant primarily for Changli as she is a Sword Resonator. This weapon primarily aims to increase the damage she can dole out and looks to be tailor-made for her kit.
This article will give a detailed breakdown of the recent Wuthering Waves leak revealing the potential power and the required ascension materials for Blazing Brilliance.
Wuthering Waves: Blazing Brilliance ascension materials and stats leaks
Blazing Brilliance is speculated to be the new 5-star Sword in Wuthering Waves. If going by standard gacha game patterns, it should be a part of the limited weapon banner similar to Verdant Summit and Stringmaster in Version 1.0. According to the leaks, the following materials are needed to ascend Blazing Brilliance to its maximum rank:
- LF Howler Core x6
- MF Howler Core x6
- HF Howler Core x10
- FF Howler Core x12
- Inert Metallic Drip x6
- Reactive Metallic Drip x8
- Polarized Metallic Drip x6
- Heterized Metallic Drip x20
- Shell Credit x330000
Where to find leaked Blazing Brilliance ascension materials in Wuthering Waves
LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core
LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core are primarily obtained by defeating enemies in the world. Some of them that can drop this material include:
- Young Geohide Saurian
- Young Roseshroom
- Hooscamp Flinger
- Diamondclaw
- Hoartoise
- Fusion Dreadmane
Howler Cores can also be farmed by spending Waveplates in Forgery Challenge. Additionally, they can be bought in the Jinzhou Souvenir Shop or synthesized. Blazing Brilliance is speculated to need the following Howler Cores to reach max ascension:
Inert/Reactive/Polarized/Heterized Metallic Drip
Inert, Reactive, Polarized and Heterized Metallic Drip are material drops obtained by spending 40 Waveplates in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants. This domain is located in Port City of Guixu in the Sea of Flames sub-area. The Blazing Brilliance sword is rumored to need the following amounts of Metallic Drip:
Wuthering Waves Blazing Brilliance stats leaks
The latest leaks showcase Blazing Brilliance potentially having 587 ATK and 36.4% ATK as its main stat and sub-stat, respectively. The weapon's passive is called Crimson Phoenix and it is leaked to increase the CRIT Rate depending on the refinement rank. Further, dealing damage lets you increase the "Searing Feather" stacks by one with one stack gained every 0.5s.
When a Resonator uses their Resonance Skill, the Searing Feather stacks are increased by an extra five. Every stack of Searing Feather buffs the damage of the Resonance Skill based on the weapon's refinement rank. Searing Feather can be stacked upto 14 times and it will reset within 10 seconds after the maximum amount of stacks has been achieved.
