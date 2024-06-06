Wuthering Waves Blazing Brilliance ascension materials leaks

The latest Wuthering Waves leaks have revealed the ascension materials for Blazing Brilliance, Changli's signature 5-star weapon. It is rumored to be a Sword, meant primarily for Changli as she is a Sword Resonator. This weapon primarily aims to increase the damage she can dole out and looks to be tailor-made for her kit.

This article will give a detailed breakdown of the recent Wuthering Waves leak revealing the potential power and the required ascension materials for Blazing Brilliance.

Wuthering Waves: Blazing Brilliance ascension materials and stats leaks

Trending

Blazing Brilliance is speculated to be the new 5-star Sword in Wuthering Waves. If going by standard gacha game patterns, it should be a part of the limited weapon banner similar to Verdant Summit and Stringmaster in Version 1.0. According to the leaks, the following materials are needed to ascend Blazing Brilliance to its maximum rank:

LF Howler Core x6

MF Howler Core x6

HF Howler Core x10

FF Howler Core x12

Inert Metallic Drip x6

Reactive Metallic Drip x8

Polarized Metallic Drip x6

Heterized Metallic Drip x20

Shell Credit x330000

Where to find leaked Blazing Brilliance ascension materials in Wuthering Waves

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core

Defeat Gulpuffs to get Howler Cores (Image via Kuro Games)

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core are primarily obtained by defeating enemies in the world. Some of them that can drop this material include:

Young Geohide Saurian

Young Roseshroom

Hooscamp Flinger

Diamondclaw

Hoartoise

Fusion Dreadmane

Howler Cores can also be farmed by spending Waveplates in Forgery Challenge. Additionally, they can be bought in the Jinzhou Souvenir Shop or synthesized. Blazing Brilliance is speculated to need the following Howler Cores to reach max ascension:

LF Howler Core x6

MF Howler Core x6

HF Howler Core x10

FF Howler Core x12

Inert/Reactive/Polarized/Heterized Metallic Drip

Location of Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants (Image via Kuro Games)

Inert, Reactive, Polarized and Heterized Metallic Drip are material drops obtained by spending 40 Waveplates in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants. This domain is located in Port City of Guixu in the Sea of Flames sub-area. The Blazing Brilliance sword is rumored to need the following amounts of Metallic Drip:

Inert Metallic Drip x6

Reactive Metallic Drip x8

Polarized Metallic Drip x6

Heterized Metallic Drip x20

Wuthering Waves Blazing Brilliance stats leaks

The latest leaks showcase Blazing Brilliance potentially having 587 ATK and 36.4% ATK as its main stat and sub-stat, respectively. The weapon's passive is called Crimson Phoenix and it is leaked to increase the CRIT Rate depending on the refinement rank. Further, dealing damage lets you increase the "Searing Feather" stacks by one with one stack gained every 0.5s.

When a Resonator uses their Resonance Skill, the Searing Feather stacks are increased by an extra five. Every stack of Searing Feather buffs the damage of the Resonance Skill based on the weapon's refinement rank. Searing Feather can be stacked upto 14 times and it will reset within 10 seconds after the maximum amount of stacks has been achieved.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback