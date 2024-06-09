Best characters for Lunar Cutter in Wuthering Waves

The Lunar Cutter is a 4-star Sword in Wuthering Waves and can be obtained by pulling on this game's banners. It is one of the best weapons in this title because of the buffs it provides through its second stat and passive skill. The condition to obtain these perks is also pretty simple. Depending on the situation, it is possible to maintain them and increase the wielder's overall damage.

This article will briefly cover the Lunar Cutter's stats and passive skill. It will also list some of the best characters who can use this 4-star Sword in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Lunar Cutter stats and best characters to use it

The Lunar Cutter is one of the best Swords (Image via Kuro Games)

The Lunar Cutter is one of the best 4-star weapons in Wuthering Waves. Before listing the best characters who can use this Sword, let's talk about its stats and how good it is. Here are its stats and passive at level 90 and rank one:

Base ATK: 413

413 Second stat: 30.38%

30.38% Passive: Equipped Resonator gains six stacks of Oath upon entering the battlefield. Each stack increases ATK by 2%, up to six stacks. This effect can be triggered one time every 12 seconds. This equipped character loses one stack of Oath every two seconds and gains 6 stacks upon defeating an enemy.

The Lunar Cutter has a pretty low Base ATK, but its second stat and passive skill make up for it. The Sword's secondary stat provides a 30.38% ATK bonus, which is pretty huge. Meanwhile, the passive grants six stacks of Oath to the Resonator wielding the weapon, with each stack providing an additional 2% ATK bonus. This means meaning a player can gain up to 12% ATK.

With that out of the way, let's look at the best characters for the Lunar Cutter.

Rover, Sanhua, Danjin, and Yangyang (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of units who can best use the Lunar Cutter:

Rover (Havoc)

(Havoc) Rover (Spectro)

(Spectro) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Yangyang (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

Interestingly, the characters listed above are all the Sword users this game has. The Lunar Cutter is an amazing weapon for all of them and will usually be one of their best 4-star options when used in a sub-DPS role. The Sword provides a lot of ATK% bonus, and since these Resonators are likely to spend less time on-field, it is easy to maintain the buffs.

