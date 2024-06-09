Best healers in Wuthering Waves, ranked

Healers in Wuthering Waves are essential to increase your team's survivability since they can recover their teammates' HP and also offer various advantages. While it is possible to get through the fight sequences by dodging and parrying incoming attacks, it may not always work out. As such, bringing in a healer serves as a safeguard to get through challenging battles.

As of this writing, there are only a few characters in the game capable of healing allies and many must be wondering which ones are the best. Therefore, this article will rank all the existing healers in Wuthering Waves from worst to best.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Ranking best healers in Wuthering Waves

As of version 1.0, only four characters in Wuthering Waves can heal themselves and their teammates, including the Spectro Rover. Here are all of them ranked based on their healing potential:

4) Spectro Rover

Spectro Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

While the Spectro Rover does not boast any healing abilities initially, this changes once you unlock their Sequence Node 4 (S4) in Wuthering Waves. It will provide them with the ability to recover the HP of allies based on 20% of the maximum attack.

While it may not be ideal, with enough attack stacking, Rover can eliminate the need for a dedicated healer on the team, allowing you to pick other Resonators who can aid in damage dealing.

3) Jianxin

Jianxin (Image via Kuro Games)

Jianxin is an interesting character in Wuthering Waves who can serve as both a DPS and a support. When performing in the latter role, she can protect teammates by casting a shield and recovering their HP.

Jianxin's support abilities are triggered by her Forte Circuit called "Primordial Chi Spiral." You can fill up her Forte Gauge and hold the Heavy Attack button to activate its effect, which will deal Aero damage and provide the active character with a shield and healing.

2) Baizhi

Baizhi (Image via Kuro Games)

Baizhi is one of the best healers in Wuthering Waves and is available to all early-game players. Her Resonance Skill and Resonance Liberation can provide ample healing to her teammates based on her maximum HP. Additionally, her Forte Circuit focuses on increasing the instances of healing, as such, it is recommended to fill it up with Basic Attacks before casting her abilities.

Once you unlock Baizhi's Sequence Node 5 (S5), she will gain a new skill that can revive downed allies and restore their HP to the max. However, do note that this effect can only be triggered once every 10 minutes.

1) Verina

Verina (Image via Kuro Games)

Verina is without a doubt the best healer in Wuthering Waves. This 5-star Resonator can be considered a better version of Baizhi and offers a lot of healing and damage boosts to her allies. Her kit utilizes stacks of her Forte Circuit ability called "Photosynthesis Energy" to trigger healing. You can use her Resonance Liberation or Heavy Attacks to consume all the stacks and restore HP for everyone.

Furthermore, Verina's Resonance Liberation marks enemies with a Photosynthesis Mark. Hitting these foes will also recover the active character's health as well.

Aside from this, Verina can protect party members from fatal damage every 10 minutes and provide them with a shield after unlocking her second Inherent Skill, the "Grace of Life." This can be highly useful against stronger foes and can be used after reaching Union Level 40.

