Wuthering Waves Baizhi ascension materials

Baizhi is a 4-star Glacio character in Wuthering Waves. She is a decent healer and a support unit that can fit into many teams in the game. Luckily, Baizhi can be obtained for free by doing the main story missions. She is a pretty popular character so a lot of players might be looking forward to building her and playing her in various team comps. However, Rovers must first level her up to get the best out of her.

This article will cover all the materials required to max ascend Baizhi and explain how to get them in Wuthering Waves.

Baizhi ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves

Here are all the items needed to level up Baizhi:

Ascension level Material Shell Credits Level 20 LF Howler Core x4 5,000 Level 40 Lanternberry x4, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x3, MF Howler Core x4 10,000 Level 50 Lanternberry x8, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x6, MF Howler Core x8 15,000 Level 60 Lanternberry x12, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x9, HF Howler Core x4 20,000 Level 70 Lanternberry x16, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x12, HF Howler Core x8

40,000 Level 80 Lanternberry x20, Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x16, FF Howler Core x4 80,000

Below is a list of the total amount required to level up Baizhi and her skills:

Lantern Berry x60

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46

LF Howler Core x4

MF Howler Core x12

HF Howler Core x12

FF Howler Core x4

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Adante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Monument Bell x26

In addition to all the materials listed above, Rovers need 2,200,000 Shell Credits to max out Baizhi in the game.

Where to find Baizhi level-up materials in Wuthering Waves

1) Lantern Berry

Lantern Berry is a Breakthrough material that can be obtained in the Tiger's Maw. It is important to note that this is the only place you can find this item.

2) Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

Complete the Lampylumen Myriad challenge to get the item (Image via Kuro Games)

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a Breakthrough item required to ascend Resonators. It can only be obtained after defeating the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Tiger's Maw.

3) Howler Cores

Howler Cores (Image via Kuro Games)

Howler Cores come in four rarities, which include LF, MF, HF, and FF. Mutant Organisms commonly drop these items. Furthermore, you can obtain other rarities of this item by synthesizing it.

4) Lento/Adagio/Adante/Presto Helix

Obtained by completing Forgery challenges (Image via Kuro Games)

Lento Helix and its upper rarity are required to level up Baizhi's skill levels. You can obtain them by completing Forgery challenges and from the souvenir shop.

5) Monument Bell

Complete the Bell-Gorne Geochelone challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Monument Bell is an item used for upgrading skill level. It can be obtained by defeating Bell-Gorne Geochelone in the Gorges of Spirits.

