Wuthering Waves Baizhi ascension materials

Baizhi is a 4-star Glacio character in Wuthering Waves. She is a decent healer and a support unit that can fit into many teams in the game. Luckily, Baizhi can be obtained for free by doing the main story missions. She is a pretty popular character so a lot of players might be looking forward to building her and playing her in various team comps. However, Rovers must first level her up to get the best out of her.
This article will cover all the materials required to max ascend Baizhi and explain how to get them in Wuthering Waves.
Baizhi ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves
Here are all the items needed to level up Baizhi:
Below is a list of the total amount required to level up Baizhi and her skills:
- Lantern Berry x60
- Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46
- LF Howler Core x4
- MF Howler Core x12
- HF Howler Core x12
- FF Howler Core x4
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Adante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Monument Bell x26
In addition to all the materials listed above, Rovers need 2,200,000 Shell Credits to max out Baizhi in the game.
Where to find Baizhi level-up materials in Wuthering Waves
1) Lantern Berry
Lantern Berry is a Breakthrough material that can be obtained in the Tiger's Maw. It is important to note that this is the only place you can find this item.
2) Sound-Keeping Tacet Core
Sound-Keeping Tacet Core is a Breakthrough item required to ascend Resonators. It can only be obtained after defeating the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Tiger's Maw.
3) Howler Cores
Howler Cores come in four rarities, which include LF, MF, HF, and FF. Mutant Organisms commonly drop these items. Furthermore, you can obtain other rarities of this item by synthesizing it.
4) Lento/Adagio/Adante/Presto Helix
Lento Helix and its upper rarity are required to level up Baizhi's skill levels. You can obtain them by completing Forgery challenges and from the souvenir shop.
5) Monument Bell
Monument Bell is an item used for upgrading skill level. It can be obtained by defeating Bell-Gorne Geochelone in the Gorges of Spirits.
