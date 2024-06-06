Wuthering Waves 1.1 banners schedule leaks with 4-Stars and 5-star characters

The Wuthering Waves 1.1 update is set to release on June 28, 2024, and it will introduce two new playable characters, namely Jinhsi and Changli. While Kuro Games confirmed their availability in the game, the developers did not reveal the exact release order of these upcoming 5-star Resonators. Luckily, some new leaks that share details about the Character Convene Events in version 1.1 have surfaced.

This article will cover everything Rovers need to know about the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1 banners, as per leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 banner characters and schedule leaks

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned, Kuro Games has confirmed that Jinhsi and Changli will be released in Wuthering Waves 1.1, but they have yet to reveal the exact release order. However, according to user @PalitoGodd on X, the Magistrate of Jinzhou will be available in the first phase and the latter will be released in the second phase.

It is worth adding that the developers have also announced the release date of version 1.1. On that note, here's the expected banner schedule for the upcoming update, as per leaks via @PalitoGoDD:

Phase I (June 28, 2024)

Jinhsi (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Yangyang (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

Phase II (July 18, 2024)

Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

Jinhsi and Changli's attributes are yet to be officially confirmed, but the beta leaks suggest that the former is a Spectro Resonator and the latter is a Fusion Resonator. In any case, both banners are expected to last three weeks. Assuming the leaks are true, Jinhsi will likely be available on June 28, 2024, and Changli will debut on July 18, 2024.

However, it is important to mention that the date for phase two banners is subject to change since there is a chance that Kuro Games might change the schedule.

Jinhsi and Changli signature weapon leaks

A user called KarlSQuent on Reddit has also leaked Jinhsi and Changli's potential signature weapons in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. According to the beta leaks, the former is a Broadblade user, and her weapon is called "Ages of Harvest. "Meanwhile, Changli is expected to be a Sword user and her signature is supposedly called "Blazing Brilliance."

Rovers can also expect these weapons to be available on Convene Events alongside their respective owners in the upcoming version 1.1 update.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback