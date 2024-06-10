Is Danjin worth building in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves has made a breakthrough in gacha titles and offers an excellent roster of accessible characters. As a result, you may want to consider building Danjin. She is a powerhouse in the battle, capable of unleashing massive bursts of Havoc damage as a DPS unit. Although she relies on losing HP to strengthen her attacks, Danjin is a character that you should definitely build in Wuthering Waves, as her overall combat prowess is comparable to that of premium Resonators.

So, what exactly makes her a strong asset for your team? Buckle up, as this article presents all the alluring qualities of Danjin in Wuthering Waves.

Why you should build Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Danjin is an excelllent 4-star DPS unit (Image via Kuro Games)

Consider building Danjin in Wuthering Waves, as she is one of the strongest Havoc units in the game. Although Havoc Rover narrowly beats her in terms of damage output, they end up sharing the same team. Here, Danjin takes on the role of a secondary DPS to unleash her powerful Resonance Liberation and deal extra damage in between the rotations.

She has the ability to mark opponents with Incinerating Will, which grants her extra damage. Additionally, she can unleash up to three consecutive attacks with her Skill after her third basic attack; this adds up to inflict some serious damage on a target. Yes, she loses some HP in the process, only to gain it back via a charged attack when her Forte Bar is half full.

This creates a glass cannon playstyle, where you are constantly rewarded for risking Danjin’s HP. So, make sure to sharpen your dodge skills to avoid getting knocked down by enemies, especially if you have her as the front runner for any composition.

Dreamless can deal massive Havoc DMG (Image via Kuro Games)

Echoes in Wuthering Waves are also an integral part of any Resonator as they offer primary attributes like Crits, elemental damages, and more. You can also activate their innate abilities to deal extra damage during battle and acquire buffs for your characters. In Danjin's case, she has access to Dreamless, one of the strongest Echoes in the game, belonging to the Calamity Class.

This creature performs six consecutive attacks, with its final strike dealing a massive Havoc nuke. You are looking at a solid damage output with a single activation of its ability, so your rotation isn’t hindered at all.

However, Dreamless is best paired with the Havoc Rover. The protagonist can increase its Skill damage by casting Resonance Liberation. Regardless, you can summon two Dreamless with every rotation if you use Danjin on the same team in Wuthering Waves.

