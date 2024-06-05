Wuthering Waves Pearl Leaf locations, farming routes, and uses

Pearl Leaf in Wuthering Waves is a type of in-game resource that spawns all across the vast open world. It is recommended players harvest them while traversing and keep some in their bags as they will require this item for cooking, synthesizing, and completing some quests in this action adventure RPG.

While players can find Pearl Leaves almost everywhere in Huanglong, certain areas with a high density of this plant are more suitable for farming. That said, this article will provide all locations of Pearl Leaf in Wuthering Waves, alongside its best farming routes and uses.

Wuthering Waves Pearl Leaf locations with farming routes

As shown on the interactive map above, Pearl Leaf in Wuthering Waves can be found nearly everywhere in the Huanglong region. However, certain locations such as Norfall Barrens, Tiderise Cliff, and Tiger's Maw have a high concentration of this resource, making them ideal for farming.

Here are the best Pearl Leaf farming routes:

1) Norfall Barrens

Norfall Barrens route (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Many Pearl Leaves can be farmed in Norfall Barrens. First, begin from the southernmost Resonance Beacon in the region and follow the route northwards and eastwards as marked on the map above.

Players can then move on to the routes beginning from the northern and eastern Resonance Beacons of Norfall Barrens.

2) Tiderise Cliff

Tiderise Cliff route (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

One of the best Pearl Leaf farming locations in the title is Tiderise Cliff in Central Plains. Players must teleport to the Resonance Beacon northeast of Jinzhou City and follow the route in the northwest direction as marked on the map above.

3) Tiger's Maw

Tiger's Maw route (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

The area surrounding the Tiger's Maw has several spawn points for Pearl Leaf. It is recommended to teleport to the Resonance Nexus in the region and traverse the Maw's surroundings, as shown on the map above.

How to purchase 15 Pearl Leaf in Wuthering Waves?

Shifang Pharmacy (Image via Kuro Games)

Aside from farming in the open world, Pearl Leaves can also be purchased from Koko at Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou City. Players can obtain up to 15 of these items every week for 1000 Shell Credits each.

How to use Pearl Leaf in Wuthering Waves?

Base Fluid, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Pearl Leaf is majorly used to synthesize Base Fluid at the Synthesizer. Each fluid requires two of these resources. Furthermore, players will also need it to cook Shuyun Herbal Tea in the game.

Pearl Leaf is necessary to complete the world quest Listen to Animals' Words: Translation of Rabbit's Language. Rovers will have to deliver the NPC, Xuanyin, with this resource to advance further.

