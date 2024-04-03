Wuthering Waves Closed Beta recruitment for localization improvements: How to apply, deadline, and more

Despite the Wuthering Waves CBT II ending only a couple of weeks ago, Kuro Games has announced another beta test for localization quality improvements. The game's developers are now recruiting testers who can provide them with instant feedback through a survey during the beta. However, unlike the previous CBT, this will be a small-scale confidential test and selected players must sign an NDA.

This article covers everything Rovers need to know about the upcoming NDA beta test, including its recruitment process and the last date for application.

Less than two months are left until Wuthering Waves' global release, but Kuro Games has announced a new small-scale beta test to focus on improving the game's localization. The developers are recruiting testers willing to sign an NDA and can provide them with instant feedback.

It is worth mentioning that the closed beta test will be available only on PC and Android. Furthermore, the official starting and ending dates for the CBT will be announced separately for the selected testers. Rovers interested in applying for the beta test can click the link below and take the survey:

The application for the beta ends on April 7, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Note that applicants must be 18 years old or above, and once the form is submitted, it cannot be edited. Selected players will receive an email from the developers for further instructions.

As mentioned, the testers must sign an NDA to participate in the test, meaning they won't be allowed to share or discuss any in-game content in public channels.

During the test, players will play the latest version of the beta so there might be some notable differences compared to the previous CBT II. Rovers will be expected to take a survey and express their opinions about the game's localization.

Pre-registration rewards

Kuro Games is conducting a pre-registration event for their upcoming action RPG. Here's a list of all the rewards that players can get for reaching all the milestones:

5m pre-registrations: Shell Credit x80,000

10m pre-registrations: Advanced Resonance Potions x10

15m pre-registrations: Astrite x200

20m pre-registrations: Sigil En Route x1

30m pre-registrations: Lustrous Tide x20

Furthermore, upon reaching 50m followers across all the platforms, players will get one Rangers' Series Weapon of Choice.

