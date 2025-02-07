Everything new in Wuthering Waves 2.1 update

The recently concluded Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream revealed all the new content that will come to the game in the upcoming version. Aside from new characters and weapons, players will be able to participate in many new events, including a permanent endgame challenge mode.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 will go live on February 13, 2025, so players must wait for only a short while before getting their hands on all the new content awaiting them in the next version. Read on to find out more detailed information regarding what players can expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

All new content in Wuthering Waves 2.1

New banners

Three characters will have their featured banners in Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Two new 5-Star Resonators will be released in Wuthering Waves 2.1, while one previously released Resonator will have her first rerun. Their banners will be featured in the following phases:

Phase I

5-Star: Phoebe (new)

4-Stars: Lumi, Chixia, Aalto

Phase II

5-Stars: Brant (new) and Changli

4-Stars: Youhu, Taoqi, Mortefi,

New weapons

Luminous Hymn and Unflickering Valor (Image via Kuro Games)

Corresponding to the character banners, the following weapons will also be available to pull in Wuthering Waves 2.1:

Luminous Hymn ( 5-Star Rectifier; Phoebe's signature weapon)

5-Star Rectifier; Phoebe's signature weapon) Unflickering Valor ( 5-Star Sword; Brant's signature weapon)

5-Star Sword; Brant's signature weapon) Blazing Brilliance: (5-Star Sword; Changli's signature weapon)

4-Star Rectifier Ocean's Gift (Image via Kuro Games)

Other than these weapons, a free 4-Star Rectifier called Ocean's Gift will be available to players in version 2.1 as an event reward.

New areas

Riccioli Islands in Rinascita (Image via Kuro Games)

A brand new region in Rinascita titled Riccioli Islands will be added to the map. This area is known for its citizens' (both humans and Echoes) exceptional fishing skills.

Averardo Vault underground area in Rinascita (Image via Kuro Games)

Another area that will be added in Wuthering Waves 2.1 is the new underground area of the Averardo Vault. If you have played the version 2.0 content, you will already be familiar with the Averardo Vault region in Rinascita. In the upcoming version, players will be able to explore the top-secret underground areas of the vault.

New companion story

Brant will get a companion story in Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant's companion story titled "Sail Day, Captain!" will be available in Wuthering Waves 2.1. The release date of his companion story will coincide with his in-game release, which will be on March 6, 2025.

New events

Old Man and the Whale is the featured event for version 2.1 (Image vai Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 update will introduce the following new events for players:

Old Man and the Whale (featured version event)

Apex Ragunna (Co-op Overdash event)

Beyond the Waves (Exploration event)

Infinite Battle Simulation II

Tactical Simulacra III

Gifts of Blue Water (7-Day login event)

Players can participate in these events to earn rich rewards such as Astrites and other valuable in-game materials.

New permanent gameplay challenges

Whimerping Wastes permanent challenge mode to be added in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

A permanent gameplay mode called Whimpering Wastes will be added in version 2.1. This challenge requires players to make use of various Tokens and fight enemies across "the three sea areas."

Tactical Hologram: Hecate will be added in Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Another permanent challenge called Tactical Hologram: Hecate will also be introduced in Wuthering Waves 2.1. In this challenge, players can fight against the boss Hecate using new techniques and strategies.

Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways weekly challenge (Image vai Kuro Games)

Additionally, a new weekly combat challenge called Fantasies of the Thousand Gateways will be available from version 2.1. In this gameplay mode, players can team up with three Resonators and face various challenges inside the Somnoire.

New Echoes and Phantom Echo

There will be five new Echoes in Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

After the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update goes live, players will be able to farm new Echoes such as:

Rage Against the Statue

Hurriclaw

Aero Prism

Golden Junrock

Calcified Junrock

"Phantom: Lorelei" Phantom Echo (Image via Kuro Games)

Additionally, a brand new Lorelei Phantom Echo will also be available in the upcoming version. This Phantom Echo can be obtained by participating in the Old Man and the Whale event.

New QoL updates

The default in-game camera will get a lot of upgrades in Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.1 will add the following quality-of-life updates and optimizations to the game:

Players will now be able to save and use echo presets. An auto equip feature for echoes (based on active user data) will also be added.

The camera feature will get many upgrades, including the addition of various filters, along with options for horizontal and vertical camera movement. Idle poses for the characters will also be added.

Backpack limit for echoes will be increased to 3000.

Full ray tracing will be added (only for certain specific graphics cards on PC)

