Wuthering Waves Brant Ascension materials leaked

Brant will be released as a playable character in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update. He is a 5-star Fusion Resonator that uses a Sword. Brant's ascension and skill level-up materials have already been leaked via @_hiragara_ on X, a reliable source. All the items are available in version 2.0 and Rovers planning to summon him can start pre-farming his materials.

This article will cover all the materials required to level up Brant and his skills in Wuthering Waves and provide a guide on how to farm them.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves Brant ascension and skill level-up materials leaked

Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend Brant in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via @_hiragara_ on X:

LF Tidal Residuum x4

MF Tidal Residuum x12

HF Tidal Residuum x12

FF Tidal Residuum x4

Blazing Bone x46

Golden Fleece x60

Shell Credits x170000

Below are the materials required to level up Brant's skills:

LF Tidal Residuum x25

MF Tidal Residuum x28

HF Tidal Residuum x40

FF Tidal Residuum x57

Inert Metallic Drip x25

Reactive Metallic Drip x28

Polarized Metallic Drip x55

Heterized Metallic Drip x67

The Netherworld's Stare

Where to farm Brant's ascension materials

LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum

LF Tidal Residuum (Image via Kuro Games)

LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum is a weapon and skill level-up material. It can be obtained by defeating Tacet Discords affected by the Dark Tide in Rinascita, such as Fae Ignis, Nocturnus Knight, and Nimbus Wraith.

Golden Fleece

Golden Fleece (Image via Kuro Games)

Golden Fleece is a local specialty item in Rinascita. Penitent's End is the best place to farm it. Players can also buy Golden Fleece from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City.

Blazing Bone

Blazing Bone (Image via Kuro Games)

Blazing Bone is a character ascension material dropped by Dragon of Dire, a boss in Rinascita.

The Netherworld's Stare

The Netherworld's Stare (Image via Kuro Games)

The Netherworld's Stare is a weekly boss item dropped by Hecate in Rinascita. It is used to level up the character's skill.

Inert, Reactive, Polarized, and Heterized Metallic Drip

Heterized Metallic Drip (Image via Kuro Games)

Heterized Metallic Drip and its other rarities are weapon and skill level-up materials. They can be farmed in the Garden of Salvation Forging Challenge in Rinascita and the Flaming Remnants Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.

