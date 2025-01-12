Wuthering Waves Brant Ascension materials leaked

Brant will be released as a playable character in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update. He is a 5-star Fusion Resonator that uses a Sword. Brant's ascension and skill level-up materials have already been leaked via @_hiragara_ on X, a reliable source. All the items are available in version 2.0 and Rovers planning to summon him can start pre-farming his materials.
This article will cover all the materials required to level up Brant and his skills in Wuthering Waves and provide a guide on how to farm them.
Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Wuthering Waves Brant ascension and skill level-up materials leaked
Here is a list of all the items needed to max ascend Brant in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks via @_hiragara_ on X:
- LF Tidal Residuum x4
- MF Tidal Residuum x12
- HF Tidal Residuum x12
- FF Tidal Residuum x4
- Blazing Bone x46
- Golden Fleece x60
- Shell Credits x170000
Below are the materials required to level up Brant's skills:
- LF Tidal Residuum x25
- MF Tidal Residuum x28
- HF Tidal Residuum x40
- FF Tidal Residuum x57
- Inert Metallic Drip x25
- Reactive Metallic Drip x28
- Polarized Metallic Drip x55
- Heterized Metallic Drip x67
- The Netherworld's Stare
Also read: Brant's Japanese voice actor and notable roles
Where to farm Brant's ascension materials
LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum
LF, MF, HF, and FF Tidal Residuum is a weapon and skill level-up material. It can be obtained by defeating Tacet Discords affected by the Dark Tide in Rinascita, such as Fae Ignis, Nocturnus Knight, and Nimbus Wraith.
Golden Fleece
Golden Fleece is a local specialty item in Rinascita. Penitent's End is the best place to farm it. Players can also buy Golden Fleece from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City.
Also read: Wuthering Waves Phoebe ascension materials leaked
Blazing Bone
Blazing Bone is a character ascension material dropped by Dragon of Dire, a boss in Rinascita.
The Netherworld's Stare
The Netherworld's Stare is a weekly boss item dropped by Hecate in Rinascita. It is used to level up the character's skill.
Also read: Wuthering Waves Brant's signature weapon leak: Stats, materials, and best characters
Inert, Reactive, Polarized, and Heterized Metallic Drip
Heterized Metallic Drip and its other rarities are weapon and skill level-up materials. They can be farmed in the Garden of Salvation Forging Challenge in Rinascita and the Flaming Remnants Forgery Challenge in Huanglong.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.