Wuthering Waves Phoebe Ascension materials

Phoebe is a new playable character in Wuthering Waves released in the version 2.1 update. She is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier. Players will need to collect a variety of materials to level up the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep and may be interested to learn more about them.
This article will cover all the materials required to level up Phoebe and her skills in Wuthering Waves. Furthermore, Rovers can find a simple guide on how to farm these items.
Wuthering Waves Phoebe ascension and skill level-up materials
Here's a list of all the materials needed to max ascend Phoebe in Wuthering Waves:
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Firecracker Jewelweed x60
- Cleansing Conch x46
Listed below are the items needed to level up all of Phoebe's skills:
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Sentinel's Dagger x26
In addition to these materials, players will need 3,100,000 Shell Credits.
Where to farm Phoebe's ascension materials
LF, MF, HF, and FF Whisperin Core
LF Whisperin Core and its higher rarities are level-up materials commonly dropped by the Whisperin enemy group. Alternatively, one can farm them in the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong.
Lento, Adagio, Andante, and Presto Helix
Lento Helix and its higher rarities are materials required to level up Rectifiers and characters who use that weapon type. It can be farmed in the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. Farming it in Huanglong is ideal since Rovers can also obtain Whisperin Cores.
Firecracker Jewelweed
Firecracker Jewelweed is a new local specialty item found in Rinascita. Besides overworld exploration, one can buy some from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City.
Cleansing Conch
Cleansing Conch is a character ascension material dropped by Lorelei in Rinascita.
Sentinel's Dagger
Sentinel's Dagger is a weekly boss material dropped by Jue in Mt. Firmament.
