Wuthering Waves Phoebe Ascension materials

Phoebe is a new playable character in Wuthering Waves released in the version 2.1 update. She is a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier. Players will need to collect a variety of materials to level up the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep and may be interested to learn more about them.

This article will cover all the materials required to level up Phoebe and her skills in Wuthering Waves. Furthermore, Rovers can find a simple guide on how to farm these items.

Wuthering Waves Phoebe ascension and skill level-up materials

Here's a list of all the materials needed to max ascend Phoebe in Wuthering Waves:

LF Whisperin Core x4

MF Whisperin Core x12

HF Whisperin Core x12

FF Whisperin Core x4

Firecracker Jewelweed x60

Cleansing Conch x46

Listed below are the items needed to level up all of Phoebe's skills:

LF Whisperin Core x25

MF Whisperin Core x28

HF Whisperin Core x40

FF Whisperin Core x57

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Sentinel's Dagger x26

In addition to these materials, players will need 3,100,000 Shell Credits.

Where to farm Phoebe's ascension materials

LF, MF, HF, and FF Whisperin Core

MF Whisperin Core (Image via Kuro Games)

LF Whisperin Core and its higher rarities are level-up materials commonly dropped by the Whisperin enemy group. Alternatively, one can farm them in the Forgery Challenges in Huanglong.

Lento, Adagio, Andante, and Presto Helix

Lento Helix (Image via Kuro Games)

Lento Helix and its higher rarities are materials required to level up Rectifiers and characters who use that weapon type. It can be farmed in the Misty Forest Forgery Challenge in Huanglong and the Abyss of Initiation Forgery Challenge in Rinascita. Farming it in Huanglong is ideal since Rovers can also obtain Whisperin Cores.

Firecracker Jewelweed

Firecracker Jewelweed (Image via Kuro Games)

Firecracker Jewelweed is a new local specialty item found in Rinascita. Besides overworld exploration, one can buy some from Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City.

Cleansing Conch

Cleansing Conch (Image via Kuro Games)

Cleansing Conch is a character ascension material dropped by Lorelei in Rinascita.

Sentinel's Dagger

Sentinel's Dagger (Image via Kuro Games)

Sentinel's Dagger is a weekly boss material dropped by Jue in Mt. Firmament.

