Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 Preview Special Broadcast will start on February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, Kuro Games will share new redemption codes that grant in-game rewards. One can get up to 300 Astrites from them. The freebies may also include items, such as Shell Credits and Resonance Potions. However, these codes have very short validity, so using them as early as possible is advised.

This article provides Rovers with all the rewards and the expiration time of the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream codes, along with a simple guide on how to redeem them.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream code rewards and expiry

Here is a list of all the rewards that can be obtained from redeeming the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream codes:

Astrite x300

Premium Tuner x20

Advanced Sealed Tube x5

Forgery Premium Supply x2

Shell Credit x40000

Premium Resonance Potion x4

Advanced Energy Core x5

300 Astrites will not be enough for even two pulls. However, this is still a good source of Astrites for F2P players.

As mentioned, the livestream codes will remain valid for a brief period. Based on the version 2.0 livestream, the new codes will likely expire on February 9, 2025, at 7:59 (PT).

Here's a countdown that shows the approximate time until the codes become invalid:

Once the countdown ends, it will mean that the livestream codes have expired and cannot be redeemed. Players who do not know how to redeem the codes can find a simple guide on how to do so in the next section.

How to redeem WuWa livestream codes

Redeem codes in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

As of version 2.0, the only way to redeem a code in Wuthering Waves is to do it via in-game settings. Follow these steps to obtain the freebies:

Log in to the game and open the main menu.

Click on the gear icon to open the Settings.

Go to the Others section (second last option) and click on redeem.

Enter the valid code and confirm.

Do the same for all the codes to receive the associated rewards. The freebies will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox within 20 minutes of redeeming the code. It should be noted that each code can only be redeemed once per account.

