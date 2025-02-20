Wuthering Waves 2.2 to 2.5 characters roadmap leaked

A character banner roadmap for upcoming Wuthering Waves updates has been leaked by a reliable source named Step Leaker. This includes all the new Resonators that are expected to be released from version 2.2 to version 2.5, such as Cantarella, Zani, Cartethyia, Phrolova, and more. The leaker has also shared other information about these characters, including their potential rarities, Attributes, and weapon types.

This article takes a look at all the characters who are speculated to be released from Wuthering Waves versions 2.2 to 2.5.

Note: Much of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 to 2.5 characters and banners leaked

Version 2.2

Kuro Games has already confirmed that Cantarella will be released in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, expected to go live in the last week of March 2025.

Cantarella is a 5-star unit, and leaks from Step Leaker suggest that she is a Havoc unit that uses a Rectifier and can perform coordinated attacks and heal the team.

The leaker also claims that Camellya will get her first rerun in the first half of version 2.2 alongside Cantarella, which makes sense since the latter can be an amazing support for the Bloom Bearer of the Black Shores. Meanwhile, the second half will feature Shorekeeper's banner. She is an amazing support unit, and players can go for her if they missed her previously.

Version 2.3

Zani and Ciaccona (rumored) (Image via Kuro Games)

Zani has played a significant role in the Rinascita chapter of the main story and exploration quest in Vault Underground. Since her first reveal, she has become a fairly popular character among the community, and leaks from Step Leaker hint at her release in Wuthering Waves 2.3. She is expected to be a 5-star unit with the Spectro Attribute and Gauntlets as her weapon.

While Zani's playstyle is still unknown, it wouldn't be surprising if she is a shielder since she was seen deploying a large shield during the Rinascita quest.

In addition to Zani, it is speculated that a new character named Ciaccona might debut in Wuthering Waves 2.3. The latter also hasn't made any in-game appearance, but she is expected to be the female character with red hair from the After the Overture trailer. Ciaccona is expected to be an Aero unit that uses a Broadblade.

Version 2.4

Cartethyia (Image via Kuro Games)

Cartethyia made a brief appearance at the end of Act III of Rinascita's quest, and players have since been wondering if she will ever become playable. Step Leaker claims that she will be released in version 2.4.

Cartethyia is rumored to be a 5-star Aero unit that uses a Sword. Her playstyle is still unknown, so players must wait for official reveals for more information.

Cartethyia's rumored adult form (Image via Kuro Games)

It is also worth adding that the After the Overture trailer featured an adult female entity resembling Cartethyia. It is unclear if that character is actually Cartethyia or someone else. If it is Cartethyia, will the adult form be accessible in her playable form? Only time will tell.

Another character named Lupa might debut in version 2.4. The rumored entity is expected to be a 5-star Fusion character. Unfortunately, there's no information on her weapon type.

Step Leaker also shared Lupa's old concept art, in which the character can be seen wearing a multicolored coat with white skin-tight clothing and red and black thigh-high boots. She is also holding a long pole-like thing with a red, white, and blue colored ribbon.

Note that this is only an old concept art, and the final design is likely to be different.

Version 2.5

Phrolova (Image via Kuro Games)

While the leaks have yet to show any character for Wuthering Waves 2.5, Phrolova is likely to be released in one of the updates from versions 2.5 to 2.8, according to Step Leaker. She is rumored to be a Havoc unit and uses a Rectifier.

